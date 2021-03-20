Himachal Assembly passes Appropriation Bill; House adjourned sine die
Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar said 16 sittings of the House took place during the Budget session, taking up more than 55 hours of time. The session had begun with the Governor address on February 26, a day marred by unruly scenes in the assembly complex when some Congress MLAs blocked Dattatrayas exit.PTI | Shimla | Updated: 20-03-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 21:23 IST
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly was adjourned sine die after the House passed the Appropriation Bill, 2021, authorising the state government to spend Rs 53,500 crore from its consolidated fund to meet its expenses for the next fiscal. Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar said 16 sittings of the House took place during the Budget session, taking up more than 55 hours of time. The session had begun with the Governor address on February 26, a day marred by unruly scenes in the assembly complex when some Congress MLAs blocked Dattatraya's exit. Five Congress MLAs were suspended. Later, a compromise was reached and the MLAs’ suspension was revoked. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presented a budget of Rs 50,192 crore for 2021-22 on March 6. Parmar said answers to a total of 748 questions put by MLAs were tabled during the session.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Biden deputy budget nominee Young wins Republican plaudits; House Democrats want her in top job
Pandemic eats up Rs 13 lakh crore of household income: Report
Akali Dal MLAs suspended from Punjab Assembly for remainder of Budget session after ruckus in House.
Give probe into car found near Ambani's house to NIA: Fadnavis
Situation on ground in Myanmar 'troubling': White House