Left Menu

Himachal Assembly passes Appropriation Bill; House adjourned sine die

Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar said 16 sittings of the House took place during the Budget session, taking up more than 55 hours of time. The session had begun with the Governor address on February 26, a day marred by unruly scenes in the assembly complex when some Congress MLAs blocked Dattatrayas exit.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 20-03-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 21:23 IST
Himachal Assembly passes Appropriation Bill; House adjourned sine die

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly was adjourned sine die after the House passed the Appropriation Bill, 2021, authorising the state government to spend Rs 53,500 crore from its consolidated fund to meet its expenses for the next fiscal. Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar said 16 sittings of the House took place during the Budget session, taking up more than 55 hours of time. The session had begun with the Governor address on February 26, a day marred by unruly scenes in the assembly complex when some Congress MLAs blocked Dattatraya's exit. Five Congress MLAs were suspended. Later, a compromise was reached and the MLAs’ suspension was revoked. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presented a budget of Rs 50,192 crore for 2021-22 on March 6. Parmar said answers to a total of 748 questions put by MLAs were tabled during the session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Europe's south calls for more solidarity in new EU migration pact

Mediterranean countries on the frontline of Europes migration crisis called for more solidarity from EU governments on Saturday and said a proposed overhaul of migration rules did not go far enough.The EU has fought bitterly since 2015, whe...

Pakistan PM's wife Bushra Bibi tests Covid-19 positive

Pakistans first lady Bushra Bibi on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus, hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan contracted the virus. Earlier in the day, it was reported that PM Imran Khan had tested positive for the virus and ...

Afghan president appoints 2 ministers, angers ruling partner

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has made two key Cabinet changes, a move condemned on Saturday as unacceptable by his powerful governing partner, Abdullah Abdullah, at a time when the US is ratcheting up the pressure to reach a peace agreemen...

Bhavani enters semis in National Fencing Championship, Services Kumaresan grabs men's Sabre gold

Indias first fencer to qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo CA Bhavani Devi Tamil Nadu, stormed into the semifinals of the Womens Sabre Individual competition in the 31st Senior National Fencing Championships at the Delhi Public School he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021