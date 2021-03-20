AIADMK-led front will be back, we will win double-digit: BJP

Bengaluru, Mar 20 (PTI): The AIADMK-led alliance will return to power in Tamil Nadu, BJP national general secretary of the state C T Ravi said on Saturday.

Expressing confidence on the saffron party reaching the double-digit in terms of the number of seats, he told reporters, ''We are certain the results will benefit the future growth of the party (in Tamil Nadu).'' He said the AIADMK-BJP-led alliance is stronger than the DMK-led combine.

Advertisement

''If people remember the goonda raj under the DMK 10 years ago, they will not vote for the DMK. Such is the situation.

We are telling the people to choose between democratic values of the AIADMK-headed NDA or corruption, goonda politics, land-grabbing mafia of the DMK-led alliance,'' he said.

People are saying 'venda' (no) to the DMK-led alliance, he said.

As part of its alliance with the AIADMK, the BJP is fielding its candidates in 20 seats.

Noting that it is certain that the AIADMK-led alliance would come back to power and BJP would win significantly, Ravi said, ''Our aim is to reach double-digit.'' ''BJP will work for the victory of the alliance candidates.

We will be specially focussing on the 20 seats where we have fielded people on our symbol. The feedback from citizens is that we have fielded good candidates. So, certainly, it will benefit us,'' he said.

Meanwhile, Congress in-charge of Tamil Nadu Dinesh Gundu Rao said the AIADMK was not keen on allying with the BJP but was forced to enter into an understanding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)