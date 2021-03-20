Left Menu

PTI | Digboi | Updated: 20-03-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 22:22 IST
BJP govt handing over public sector cos to two-three richest industrialists: Rahul
Interacting with employees of public sector oil companies in oil city Digboi, Gandhi sought to know the need for privatising profit-making public sector companies. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre was handing over public sector companies to two-three richest industrialists of the country.

Interacting with employees of public sector oil companies in oil city Digboi, Gandhi sought to know the need for privatising profit-making public sector companies.

''The BJP government has only one aim -- hand over the profit-making public sector companies to the two-three richest industrialists,'' he said at the meeting organised by the Assam Petroleum Mazdoor Union, Assam Petroleum Workers Union and Oil India Workers' Association, among others.

''The government gave Rs 2,000 crore of your money to modernise the Guwahati airport. Now, that has been snatched from you and given to Adani. In this way, everything in the country is being given to their two-three richest businessman friends,'' the Congress leader said.

If looked deeply, it will be seen that the public sector organisations are working effectively, efficiently and doing good work compared to the private sector, Gandhi said.

However, there is a uniform idea that the private sector is better than the public sector, he added.

''Why disturb strong public sector companies when they are giving benefits to the people? It can't be said they are not working. The public sector companies are working effectively and playing a positive role for society,'' he said.

Gandhi was on a two-day visit to Assam since Friday to campaign for the Congress ahead of the three-phase assembly elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

