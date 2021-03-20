Left Menu

Raj Thackeray demands Anil Deshmukh's resignation, seeks probe into Param Bir Singh's allegations

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray said that state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh should resign in the wake of allegations levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and a thorough probe should be done into the matter.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-03-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 22:40 IST
MNS chief Raj Thackeray. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray said that state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh should resign in the wake of allegations levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and a thorough probe should be done into the matter. "Mumbai's former Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's letter to the Chief Minister is explosive. This is so damaging for Maharashtra's image. Anil Deshmukh needs to submit his resignation immediately and a thorough investigation too needs to be made," he said in a tweet.

Former Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis has also demanded Deshmukh's resignation. "We demand Home Minister's resignation. If he doesn't then CM must remove him. Impartial probe must be conducted.... The letter also states that CM was intimated about this earlier so why didn't he act on it?," Fadnavis asked.

Param Bir Singh on Saturday wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had asked suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month. The allegations were made a day after Deshmukh had said that Singh was moved out as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that cases pertaining to Waze were probed without obstruction.

In the letter, Singh, who has now been posted as Commandant General of Home Guards, said that he has been "made a scapegoat to divert attention from the actual wrongdoers". Deshmukh has refuted the allegations against him. (ANI)

