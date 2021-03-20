Left Menu

Tamils should be governed only from Tamil Nadu, not Delhi: TN Congress chief

Hitting out at the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance, Tamil Nadu Congress President KS Alagiri on Saturday said Tamils should only be governed from Tamil Nadu, not Delhi.

Hitting out at the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance, Tamil Nadu Congress President KS Alagiri on Saturday said Tamils should only be governed from Tamil Nadu, not Delhi. Addressing a public meeting, Alagiri said, "A Tamil should be governed by Tamil Nadu only and not from Delhi. Palaniswami government is a proxy for the Narendra Modi government. The government has failed in the economy. The inflation is high."

Launching the attack further, he said, "In Delhi, farmers are protesting and Modi does not have time to meet and listen to them. Can Modi and Palaniswami give the statistics on how many jobs they have given? Both of them have failed in fulfilling their promise." During his election campaign, Modi had said Rs 15 lakh will be given to everyone. But his government did not give even Rs 15," stated Alagiri.

Alagiri asserted that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-Congress alliance can make Tamil Nadu prosperous. "Tamil Nadu can be prosperous if Stalin comes. Rahul Gandhi has said Stalin is our Chief Ministerial candidate and he deserves it. If DMK does not fulfil the promise after forming the government we will ask DMK and pressure them to fulfil the promises, " said the Congress leader.

"Our government will follow Manmohan Singh's economic reforms and introduce new economic schemes. We can give jobs to youths as we promise," he added. Earlier on Saturday, Alagiri held a poll campaign at Thiruvanmiyur Nagathamman Temple in Chennai along with the Congress candidate from Velacherry assembly seat Hasan Moulana.

DMK leader and former Chennai Mayor M Subramaniam also joined Alagiri at the campaign. Subramaniam is contesting from Saidapet assembly seat. The 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Ruling AIADMK is contesting the polls in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP. DMK has joined hands with Congress. This time actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan's party Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) is also in the fray. (ANI)

