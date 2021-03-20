Left Menu

Former AIADMK MLA Muthuramalingam joins DMK

Former AIADMK MLA Muthuramalingam on Saturday joined the DMK.

ANI | Chennai (Tamilnadu) | Updated: 20-03-2021 23:01 IST
Former MLA Muthuramalingam joins DMK party in presence of party president MK Stalin. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former AIADMK MLA Muthuramalingam on Saturday joined the DMK. Muthuramalingam did not get an AIADMK ticket to contest the assembly election.

Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 6 and counting of votes will be done on May 2. The state has 234 constituencies. (ANI)

Also Read: Tamil Nadu CM promises Rs 1,500 per month to housewives, six LPG cylinders to each family per year

