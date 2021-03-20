Things will go long way now: Amruta Fadnavis on Singh's letter

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, on Saturday hinted that there would be far-reaching repercussions of accusations made by IPS officer Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

''As things have started now, it will go a long way.

Advertisement

How many will have to be sacrificed to save the king?'' she tweeted.

Former Mumbai police commissioner Singh on Saturday claimed that Deshmukh used to ask police officers to collect funds from bars and hotels, a charge which Deshmukh denied.

PTI ND KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)