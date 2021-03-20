SP's cycle yatra in support of Azam Khan culminates in Lucknow

A cycle yatra taken out by the Samajwadi Party to protest the alleged oppression of its senior leader Azam Khan culminated here on Saturday.

Azam Khan is currently lodged in UP's Sitapur jail and facing several cases. The yatra had begun in Rampur on March 12. Welcoming the cyclists at the party headquarters, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said the hardwork of the youth will not go in vain and people of the state are ready to get rid of the BJP. Meanwhile, a SP delegation met UP Governor Anandiben Patel and submitted a memorandum stating that party's national general secretary Azam Khan, his family, workers of the SP and other parties are being suppressed. In a statement issued here, the SP urged the Governor to take cognisance of the poor law and order situation in the state.

