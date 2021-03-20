Will stress on MSMEs for job creation, frame policies to bring large industries to Bengal: Left Front manifesto

Left Menu

The Left Front on Saturday unveiled its poll manifesto for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections at the party's headquarters in Kolkata.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 20-03-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 23:53 IST
Left Front Chairman Biman Bose speaking to ANI. Image Credit: ANI

By Ujjwal Roy The Left Front on Saturday unveiled its poll manifesto for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections at the party's headquarters in Kolkata.

Releasing the manifesto, Left Front chairman Biman Bose said, "We will emphasise on small and medium enterprises for job creation and frame policies to bring large industries to the state. The vacancies in the state government will be filled up on priority." He alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government has failed to attract investments to West Bengal.

The 16-page manifesto states the Left Front will reinstate the democratic ethos in Bengal. The major promises of the manifesto include raising wages of daily labourers, improving public health and stopping the National Register of Citizens (NRC)-National Population Register (NPR) exercise and prevent the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the state. The Left Front release its manifesto three days after the ruling TMC released its manifesto on Wednesday.

The Left Front ruled West Bengal for 34 years till Trinamool Congress uprooted them in 2011 with the issue related to land acquisition in Singur and Nandigram. Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The state is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and BJP in the fray. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

