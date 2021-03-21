Left Menu

Puducherry BJP accuses Congress-DMK government of betraying mandate

The BJP has accused the Congress-DMK government of betraying the mandate given to them in 2016 by failing to fulfil the promises made to the electorate and leaving Puducherry in ruins.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 21-03-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 00:00 IST
Puducherry BJP accuses Congress-DMK government of betraying mandate
Puducherry General Secretary Embalam R Selvam. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The BJP has accused the Congress-DMK government of betraying the mandate given to them in 2016 by failing to fulfil the promises made to the electorate and leaving Puducherry in ruins. Speaking to the media at the BJP headquarters, party's MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar and state general secretary Embalam R Selvam issued a charge sheet alleging non-fulfilment of election promises and corruption in the Congress-DMK coalition government during the last five years.

Selvam later told reporters that evidence of corruption in the Congress regime would be provided once the BJP came to power in Puducherry. It may be noted that the Congress-led government in the Union Territory fell before completing its five-year term under Chief Minister V Narayansamy.

Narayanasamy had resigned on February 22 ahead of a floor test in the 33-member House (including three nominated) following the resignations of five Congress and one Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislators. On February 23, President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignation of Narayanasamy and his council of ministers. In the 2016 assembly polls, Congress had won 15 seats, All India NR Congress secured eight seats, AIADMK got four seats, DMK walked away with two MLAs. BJP could not win any seats.

While Congress is fighting the polls in an alliance with DMK, the opposition tie-up consists of All India NR Congress, BJP and AIADMK. Polling for 30 assembly seats in Puducherry will be held on April 6.

Of the 30 assembly seats, five are reserved for the Scheduled Caste candidates. As many as 10,02,589 electors will choose the candidates for the 15 legislative Assembly of Puducherry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

Erica Watson to direct 'The 4400' reboot set at The CW

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hundreds rally in Atlanta to support Asian American community after fatal shootings

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Saturday in support of the Asian American community after a shooting at three local day spas this week left eight people dead, six of them Asian women. The k...

Sikh community feeling betrayed as govt fails to implement Anand Marriage Act in J-K: BJP leader

The Sikh community in Jammu and Kashmir is feeling betrayed as the central government has failed to keep its promise of implementing Anand Marriage Act in the Union Territory post abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, senior BJP leader ...

Rajasthan CM okays direct recruitment for 58 vacant posts in Planning and Statistics Dept

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved direct recruitment for 58 vacant posts in the Planning and Statistics Department, according to an official release. The CM has approved the proposal to send the requisitions to the Rajastha...

Rugby-Ireland find their form with 32-18 England thrashing

A rejuvenated Ireland gave coach Andy Farrell the kind of performance he desperately wanted as they finished the Six Nations on a high by hammering a wretched England 32-18 with just pride and a top-half finish on the line on Saturday. Havi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021