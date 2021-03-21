Left Menu

TMC MP Sisir Adhikari's meet with BJP raises speculation about him attending Shah's Sunday rally

Veteran Trinamool Congress MP Sisir Adhikari, the father of Suvendu Adhikari who has been pitted against Mamata Banerjee, met BJP leader Mansukh Mandviya on Saturday, raising speculation about him attending Amit Shahs rally at Egra in Purba Medinipur on Sunday.Mandviya visited Adhikaris residence to invite the veteran politician to Shahs Egra rally and Prime Minister Narendra Modis March 24 public meeting at Kanthi in Purba Medinipur, a top BJP source said.Confirming the invitation from BJP top brass, Adhikaris son and TMC MP Dibyendu Adhikari told reporters, We have spoken to the BJP leadership.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-03-2021 01:02 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 00:52 IST
TMC MP Sisir Adhikari's meet with BJP raises speculation about him attending Shah's Sunday rally
Mandviya visited Adhikari's residence to invite the veteran politician to Shah's Egra rally and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's March 24 public meeting at Kanthi in Purba Medinipur, a top BJP source said. Image Credit: ANI

Veteran Trinamool Congress MP Sisir Adhikari, the father of Suvendu Adhikari who has been pitted against Mamata Banerjee, met BJP leader Mansukh Mandviya on Saturday, raising speculation about him attending Amit Shah's rally at Egra in Purba Medinipur on Sunday.

Mandviya visited Adhikari's residence to invite the veteran politician to Shah's Egra rally and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's March 24 public meeting at Kanthi in Purba Medinipur, a top BJP source said.

Confirming the invitation from BJP top brass, Adhikari's son and TMC MP Dibyendu Adhikari told reporters, ''We have spoken to the BJP leadership. We will take the final decision about whether to attend or not tomorrow morning.'' Dibyendu's elder brother Suvendu Adhikari, the protege-turned political foe of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, joined the BJP at a rally of Shah in December last year. His other younger brother Soumendu left TMC to join the BJP shortly afterwards.

Septuagenarian Sisir Adhikari had earlier been removed as chairman of the prestigious Digha-Shankarpur Development Council and president of the Trinamool's district unit.

On March 13, BJP MP from Hooghly and the party's assembly poll candidate from Chunchura Locket Chatterjee had visited the Adhikari residence and had lunch with him.

Both sides however did not confirm at that time if Sisir Adhikari and his son Dibyendu will join the BJP and attend Shah and Modi's rally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

Erica Watson to direct 'The 4400' reboot set at The CW

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Ireland dedicate victory over England to departing Stander

Ireland dedicated a potentially transformative 32-18 Six Nations victory over England on Saturday to an emotional CJ Stander after the flankers surprise announcement this week that he will retire from the game at the end of the season.The 3...

Soccer-Leaders Norwich held by Blackburn, Watford win again

Championship leaders Norwich City were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Blackburn Rovers on Saturday as second-placed Watford closed the gap at the top to eight points with a convincing 3-0 victory over relegation-threatened Birmingham City.No...

Thousands of Israelis protest against Netanyahu ahead of election

Thousands of Israelis demonstrated outside the residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Saturday, calling for an end to his leadership just three days before the countrys fourth election in two years. Protesters filed ...

Rugby-We know where we're going says England's Jones despite Ireland loss

Anyone expecting England coach Eddie Jones to offer a grand gesture or an acceptance of the need for radical change was left disappointed on Saturday as he reacted to his sides thrashing against Ireland by saying We know where were going. I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021