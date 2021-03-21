Left Menu

Tamil Nadu elections: Case filed against Seeman for violating poll campaigning rules

Virudhunagar West police have filed a case against Naam Thamizhar Katchi party leader Seeman for exceeding the time limit allotted for campaigning.

ANI | Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 21-03-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 12:33 IST
Tamil Nadu elections: Case filed against Seeman for violating poll campaigning rules
Visual of S Seeman campaigning for Naam Tamilar Party. Image Credit: ANI

Virudhunagar West police have filed a case against Naam Thamizhar Katchi party leader Seeman for exceeding the time limit allotted for campaigning. The film-director-turned politician was charged for campaigning for his party in Virudhunagar on Saturday for ten minutes more than the allowed time limit.

The police also said that they have filed a case against 450 people over the alleged violation of election campaigning rules. P Perumal Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police told ANI on phone, "We have filed a case against 450 people, for violating election rules".

The 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. (ANI)

TRENDING

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Philippine troops kill Abu Sayyaf leader, rescue Indonesian hostages

Philippine troops have killed a leader of the Abu Sayyaf kidnap-for-ransom group and rescued four Indonesian hostages held since last year, the military said on Sunday. Majan Sahidjuan, alias Apo Mike, was severely wounded in a gunbattle wi...

Dozens of Thai protesters injured after rally near king's palace

More than 30 civilians and police were injured in Thai anti-government protests, an emergency medical center said on Sunday after police used water cannon, teargas, and rubber bullets to disperse the rally the night before. Video circulated...

US, Belgium, France and Japan hold Mideast naval exercise

The US Navy said Sunday it will hold a major naval exercise alongside Belgium, France and Japan in the Mideast amid tensions over Irans nuclear programme in the region.The Group Arabian Sea Warfare Exercise will see ships from the four coun...

Changing names to get free meals lands hundreds of Taiwanese in soup!

Hundreds of Taiwanese found it the hard way the truth in the saying that there is no such thing as a free lunch Lured by an offer of free or discounted meals by a Japanese sushi restaurant to people for anyone with the name salmon househol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021