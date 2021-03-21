Left Menu

J-K: BJP organises 'Kashmir Ki Baat, Youth Ke Saath', discusses future policies with DDC members

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kashmir unit on Saturday organised "Kashmir Ki Baat, Youth Ke Saath" programme to discuss future policies with the youth District Development Council (DDC) members from BJP and Independents.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-03-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 12:48 IST
Ravinder Raina, BJP Jammu and Kashmir President, speaking to media on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kashmir unit on Saturday organised "Kashmir Ki Baat, Youth Ke Saath" programme to discuss future policies with the youth District Development Council (DDC) members from BJP and Independents. "BJP is growing significantly in Jammu and Kashmir. Grass-root level of democracy has been implemented in the region for the first time in 70 years by Narendra Modi-led Central government. Sarpanchs have been given power. BDC and DDC elections have been held," said Ravinder Raina, Jammu and Kashmir BJP President.

Raina also congratulated the victorious DDC members from the BJP and also those who won as Independents. "Every DDC has been funded with Rs 10 crore each. I congratulate each and every DDC candidates, Chairman, and Vice Chairman on their victory. I hope each counsellor, irrespective of the political party they belong to, will work for the people of Jammu and Kashmir," Raina added.

BJP Vice President, Jammu and Kashmir, said that the vote share of the party has increased immensely in the Union Territory. "We have gathered here today to felicitate the winning candidates of DDC elections. They participated very energetically in the polls. We are felicitating the winning candidates from BJP and also who won as Independents," said Sofi Yousuf.

"Our vote share in the Jammu and Kashmir has increased significantly. More important thing is that 5 lakh voters of 9 lakh have polled against the Gupkar alliance. This is a bigger achievement," Yousuf added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

