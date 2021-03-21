Turkey's new cenbank chief to hold call with bankers Sunday -sources

Left Menu

Turkey's new central bank governor, Sahap Kavcioglu, plans to hold an online conference call with the heads of private and public lenders on Sunday to discuss the current situation, two sources with direct knowledge of the call said on Sunday. The call with bank CEOs is planned for late in the afternoon, the sources told Reuters, and comes as bankers and investors scrambled to understand the shock leadership overhaul.

President Tayyip Erdogan abruptly sacked former central bank chief Naci Agbal in the early hours on Saturday, two days after a sharp interest rate hike. It was the third time since mid-2019 that the president had ousted the head of the central bank. The central bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

