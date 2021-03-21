Left Menu

Panna pramukhs BJP's strength, deploy them to win hearts: Rajnath to Delhi party unit

Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday told the city unit of the party to deploy Panna pramukhs across Delhi, as they are its biggest strength and can make it win in the national capital. The Panna pramukh or page in-charge is the first point of contact for most voters in the BJPs election management machinery.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 14:23 IST
Panna pramukhs BJP's strength, deploy them to win hearts: Rajnath to Delhi party unit
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@DefenceMinIndia)

Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday told the city unit of the party to deploy 'Panna pramukhs' across Delhi, as they are its biggest strength and can make it win in the national capital.

The 'Panna pramukh' or page in-charge is the first point of contact for most voters in the BJP's election management machinery. Singh, who inaugurated the Delhi BJP's executive committee meeting, said Panna pramukhs should help create awareness about schemes and programmes started by the Narendra Modi government.

The Modi government has a proven ''track record in good governance and development... we have always done what we promise'', Singh told Delhi BJP leaders.

''Panna pramukh should be deployed in Delhi. I think it is the most important post and the biggest strength of the party... I can say it with conviction it can take the BJP to a win here,'' he said. Singh said the Panna pramukh is more important than a president of the party's state unit and that he should be honoured.

Earlier this month, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won four out of five seats in municipal by-elections, seen as a "semi-final" before the MCD polls scheduled to be held in 2022.

The AAP lost one seat to Congress and gained one from the BJP. The BJP failed to win any of the five seats.

There are 272 municipal wards in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China steps up COVID-19 vaccination, considers differentiated visa policies

China has accelerated its vaccinations against COVID-19, administering 10 million doses in around a week, and is considering varied visa policies based on vaccination and virus conditions in different countries, officials said on Sunday.The...

Philippines logs 7,757 new COVID-19 cases, 663,794 in total

Manila Philippines, March 21 ANIXinhua The Philippines Department of Health DOH Sunday reported 7,757 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 663,794. The Philippines has registered...

Rugby-Hogg happy for Russell to return to Scotland helm

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg is more than willing to give up the flyhalf berth for Fridays Six Nations finale in France despite leading his side from the pivot position to a 52-10 romp over Italy at Murrayfield on Saturday. Hogg started at ...

Sharon Stone receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Hollywood star Sharon Stone says she has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.The 63-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share the news.Got my first vaccine... Come to coreresponse Carbon Health. It was easy to ge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021