PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 14:30 IST
201 polling stations to be completely managed by women in Cachar -- highest in any Assam district

A record 201 polling stations, out of 1,834 in Cachar district in Assam, will be completely managed by women officials in the coming assembly elections.

Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli said that to encourage women voters to participate in the elections in bigger numbers, the district administration has decided to enhance the number of polling stations to be completely managed by women officials by 20 times from the 2016 polls when it was just 10.

''A total of 201 polling stations, out of 1,834 polling stations in Cachar district, will be managed by women officials,'' Jalli told PTI.

The district has about 12 lakh voters who will exercise their franchise to elect seven MLAs on April 1.

The Cachar district administration has also launched a special awareness campaign with the theme of 'Naari Shakti' so that more and more women participate in the democratic process.

Interestingly, Jalli has four senior women officers to assist her -- three Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs) and the District Election Officer -- in carrying out various schemes for the welfare of women.

The three-phased elections for the 126-member Assam assembly will be held on March 27, April 1 and April 6. PTI ACB TIR TIR

