Left Menu

Russian envoy says UK nuclear arms plan is illegal

Russia's ambassador to Britain has accused the UK government of breaking its international treaty commitments with a plan to increase the country's nuclear arsenal and said the political relationship between Moscow and London is "nearly dead".

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-03-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 14:56 IST
Russian envoy says UK nuclear arms plan is illegal
Russia flag Image Credit: ANI

Russia's ambassador to Britain has accused the UK government of breaking its international treaty commitments with a plan to increase the country's nuclear arsenal and said the political relationship between Moscow and London is "nearly dead". In a foreign and defence policy review published on Tuesday and endorsed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Britain said it needed to increase its nuclear arsenal in the face of evolving global security threats.

Britain said it would raise the upper limit on its nuclear warhead stock to 260 from 180. The same report also classified Russia as "the most acute threat to our security" in the Euro-Atlantic region. The Kremlin said at the time that it regretted the British nuclear decision, which it suggested would harm international stability, while the Russian foreign ministry described the move as a serious blow to international arms control.

Andrei Kelin, Russia's ambassador to Britain, went further in an interview due to be broadcast on the London-based LBC radio station on Sunday, saying the plan looked illegal. "You are increasing the number of warheads by 40%. This is a violation of the treaty of non-proliferation and many, many other agreements that are saying only a decline or a reduction in the number of nukes," Kelin told LBC, according to a partial transcript on the radio station's website.

The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which Britain has ratified, came into force in 1970. The UK government has said its plans do not violate the pact. Russian news agencies cited Kelin as saying that political relations between London and Moscow, which have become strained from events from Russia's jailing of opposition politician Alexei Navalny to the poisoning in 2018 of a Russian double agent and his daughter, were "nearly dead".

They cited Kelin as saying that only cultural and economic ties remained, while LBC cited him as saying that the last time he had spoken to British foreign minister Dominic Raab was in December 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP nominee shown black flags in Bengal's Domjur constituency

Former Bengal minister and BJPs assembly poll candidate from Domjur, Rajib Banerjee, was on Sunday shown black flags by TMC supporters in the constituency, when he was out campaigning from door to door with other activists of his party, pol...

Sharon Stone receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Hollywood star Sharon Stone says she has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.The 63-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share the news.Got my first vaccine... Come to coreresponse Carbon Health. It was easy to ge...

China steps up COVID-19 vaccination, considers differentiated visa policies

China has accelerated its vaccinations against COVID-19, administering 10 million doses in around a week, and is considering varied visa policies based on vaccination and virus conditions in different countries, officials said on Sunday.The...

Philippines logs 7,757 new COVID-19 cases, 663,794 in total

Manila Philippines, March 21 ANIXinhua The Philippines Department of Health DOH Sunday reported 7,757 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 663,794. The Philippines has registered...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021