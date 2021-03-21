Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi likely to address 'kisan panchayat' in eastern UP districts after Holi

UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu was arrested for raising issues concerning people. The Congress has stood with the people, be it during the COVID-19 pandemic or the Hathras rape-and-murder case. We did not move back even an inch, he said, claiming that the people are looking at Congress as an alternative now.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-03-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 14:58 IST
Priyanka Gandhi likely to address 'kisan panchayat' in eastern UP districts after Holi
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to address 'Kisan panchayat' in five eastern Uttar Pradesh districts after Holi, taking the fight against the Centre's new farm laws to the home turf of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Priyanka Gandhi is likely to begin her programme in eastern Uttar Pradesh next month with a visit to the famous Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, state party spokesperson Ashok Singh told PTI on Sunday.

''Five rallies are proposed in Varanasi, Sonbhadra, Gorakhpur, Mirzapur and Allahabad,'' he said.

Singh said the party general secretary's visit will enthuse cadres ahead of the panchayat election and the 2022 assembly polls.

''The party will be contesting the panchayat elections and will put up a good show at the grassroots level,'' he claimed.

Priyanka Gandhi has so far addressed 'Kisan panchayat' (farmers' meet) in western Uttar Pradesh against the Centre's farm laws.

Addressing a 'Kisan panchayat' in Saharanpur on February 10, Priyanka Gandhi had attacked the Centre and said the if voted to power, the Congress would scrap the farm laws.

She had also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders of ''insulting'' farmers protesting against the laws.

''These three laws were drafted in such a way that government 'mandis' will eventually close down, farmers will not get MSP (minimum support price) for their crops and there will be hoarding,'' she had said.

Singh said the party has been staging agitation highlighting the plight of the common people in the state. ''UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu was arrested for raising issues concerning people. A large number of Congress workers were sent to jail. The Congress has stood with the people, be it during the COVID-19 pandemic or the Hathras rape-and-murder case. We did not move back even an inch,'' he said, claiming that the people are looking at Congress as an alternative now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP nominee shown black flags in Bengal's Domjur constituency

Former Bengal minister and BJPs assembly poll candidate from Domjur, Rajib Banerjee, was on Sunday shown black flags by TMC supporters in the constituency, when he was out campaigning from door to door with other activists of his party, pol...

Sharon Stone receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Hollywood star Sharon Stone says she has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.The 63-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share the news.Got my first vaccine... Come to coreresponse Carbon Health. It was easy to ge...

China steps up COVID-19 vaccination, considers differentiated visa policies

China has accelerated its vaccinations against COVID-19, administering 10 million doses in around a week, and is considering varied visa policies based on vaccination and virus conditions in different countries, officials said on Sunday.The...

Philippines logs 7,757 new COVID-19 cases, 663,794 in total

Manila Philippines, March 21 ANIXinhua The Philippines Department of Health DOH Sunday reported 7,757 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 663,794. The Philippines has registered...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021