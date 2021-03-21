Left Menu

Mamata blames self for not recognising true face of Adhikari family

PTI | Kanthidakshin | Updated: 21-03-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 15:00 IST
Mamata blames self for not recognising true face of Adhikari family

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday blamed herself for not recognising the ''true face'' of the influential Adhikari family of Purba Medinipur district.

Venting her ire against Suvendu Adhikari, her protege-turned-rival who is pitted against the TMC leader from Nandigram constituency for the coming assembly polls, Banerjee said at an election rally here, she had even heard rumours the Adhikari family had built an empire worth Rs 5,000 crore.

The chief minister said, she will get it investigated once she is voted to power.

Most members of the Adhikari family, which holds considerable political clout in the district, have either joined the BJP or expressed a desire to join the saffron party.

Veteran TMC MP Sisir Adhikari - father of Suvendu Adhikari - joined the BJP at Egra on Sunday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders of the party.

She compared the Adhikari family with ''Mir Jafar'' (traitor) and said the people of the region will not tolerate it and give befitting replies with ballots.

Mir Jafar, the military general of Bengal's last indepedent nawab Siraj-ud-Daulah, is considered a traitor for deceiving the besieged Nawab during the Battle of Plassey in 1757 which paved the way for British rule in India.

''I say I am a 'big donkey' (Ami ekta boro gadha) for having failed to recognise them. I dont know (about it), but people say their `empire' is worth Rs 5,000 crore and they will use money to buy votes. But don't vote for them,'' Banerjee told the rally.

The TMC chief also described the BJP as a party of ''rogues and goons''.

She also blamed the Adhikari family for ruling the district as ''zamindars'' (landlords) by taking full control of the area, claiming that even she was not allowed to hold public meetings there.

Highlighting that all works like health, roads and other schemes were undertaken by the state government and not by the Adhikari family, Banerjee urged the crowd to keep the BJP out of West Bengal to maintain peace and further the pace of development.

Earlier too, she had described Suvendu Adhikari as a traitor, pointing out that she had blindly supported him when he was in the Trinamool Congress.

Banerjee also attempted to play the nationalistic card by raising slogans of ''Bande Mataram'' and ''Jai Hind''.

Banerjee left her Bhowanipore constituency in Kolkata to contest against her former lieutenant and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram seat, where an anti-land acquisition movement catapulted the TMC to power in the state in 2011.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP nominee shown black flags in Bengal's Domjur constituency

Former Bengal minister and BJPs assembly poll candidate from Domjur, Rajib Banerjee, was on Sunday shown black flags by TMC supporters in the constituency, when he was out campaigning from door to door with other activists of his party, pol...

Sharon Stone receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Hollywood star Sharon Stone says she has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.The 63-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share the news.Got my first vaccine... Come to coreresponse Carbon Health. It was easy to ge...

China steps up COVID-19 vaccination, considers differentiated visa policies

China has accelerated its vaccinations against COVID-19, administering 10 million doses in around a week, and is considering varied visa policies based on vaccination and virus conditions in different countries, officials said on Sunday.The...

Philippines logs 7,757 new COVID-19 cases, 663,794 in total

Manila Philippines, March 21 ANIXinhua The Philippines Department of Health DOH Sunday reported 7,757 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 663,794. The Philippines has registered...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021