Left Menu

Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Anil Deshmukh over corruption allegation

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday slammed the Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh over corruption allegation and asked

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 21-03-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 15:16 IST
Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Anil Deshmukh over corruption allegation
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad speaking to reporters in Patna. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday slammed the Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh over corruption allegation and asked: "If Rs 100 crore was the target by him then what was the target by other ministers?" Targeting Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that he has lost the moral authority to govern the state.

"I want to say to the son of Bala Saheb Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray that he has lost the moral authority to govern the state even for a day," Union Minister said here. "If Rs 100 crore was the target by Home Minister (Maharashtra) then what was the target by other ministers," the Union Minister said while speaking to reporters in Patna today.

The allegation was made by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh who wrote a letter to Chief Minister mentioning that the Home Minister asked suspended Mumbai Police Officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month. He also added that though it is the story of Maharashtra but the entire country's politics are affected by it.

Prasad also raised the question on the state government over the appointment of a suspended officer Sachin Waze in Mumbai Police. "Sachin Waze was suspended for so many years appointed again in coronavirus period and the reason cited that many policemen are getting ill, in this period that is why he had been appointed. I want to ask on behalf of BJP that under whose pressure, Waze was reinstated. Is there any pressure of Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray's or Sharad Pawar," he said.

In his letter, Param Bir Singh, who has now been posted as Commandant General of Home Guards, said that he has been "made a scapegoat to divert attention from the actual wrongdoers". Singh also alleged that Deshmukh had ordered to file a case of abetment to suicide in MP Mohan Delkar's death who was found dead in Mumbai on February 22 this year.

On Saturday, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh refuted all 'extortion allegations' made by Param Bir Singh in his letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP nominee shown black flags in Bengal's Domjur constituency

Former Bengal minister and BJPs assembly poll candidate from Domjur, Rajib Banerjee, was on Sunday shown black flags by TMC supporters in the constituency, when he was out campaigning from door to door with other activists of his party, pol...

Sharon Stone receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Hollywood star Sharon Stone says she has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.The 63-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share the news.Got my first vaccine... Come to coreresponse Carbon Health. It was easy to ge...

China steps up COVID-19 vaccination, considers differentiated visa policies

China has accelerated its vaccinations against COVID-19, administering 10 million doses in around a week, and is considering varied visa policies based on vaccination and virus conditions in different countries, officials said on Sunday.The...

Philippines logs 7,757 new COVID-19 cases, 663,794 in total

Manila Philippines, March 21 ANIXinhua The Philippines Department of Health DOH Sunday reported 7,757 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 663,794. The Philippines has registered...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021