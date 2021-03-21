Left Menu

CM must be replaced to keep BJP alive in Karnataka: BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil

Senior leader and MLA of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said that if BJP has to be kept alive in Karnataka, there was need to replace the chief minister.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-03-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 15:39 IST
Senior leader and MLA of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said that if BJP has to be kept alive in Karnataka, there was need to replace the chief minister. "BJP cannot have this CM (BS Yediyurappa) in the next elections. The CM has to be changed to keep BJP alive in the State," said Yatnal on Saturday.

"The CM will surely be changed," he added. Earlier, the senior leader of BJP alleged that the Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was using the Panchamasali Lingayat for his own political gain.

The BJP MLA Yatnal has been targetting the Karnataka Chief Minister for several months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

