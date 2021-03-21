What kind of Ram rajya is this?: Raut over attack on Muslim boy in UP

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 16:01 IST
Expressing disappointment over the incident of a Muslim boy being beaten up mercilessly for drinking water at a temple in Uttar Pradesh, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday asked what kind of 'Ram rajya' is this.

He said the incident showed that some people belittle India's image by indulging in communal polarisation.

''This incident happened in a land where a temple dedicated to Lord Ram is coming up. What kind of Ram rajya is this?'' he asked in his weekly column ''Rokhthok'' in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

''What kind of Hindu religion are we representing?'' he further asked.

In West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee is called anti-Hindu because she refuses to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. But denial of water to a young boy and mercilessly thrashing him is also anti-Hindu, Raut said.

Prime Minister Narendra moditouches upon different issues in his 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme. ''Hope he speaks on this issue too,'' he added.

''We are against Pakistan and not against Muslims.

Communal polarisation is done to win elections in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam and West Bengal,'' he alleged.

