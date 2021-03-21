Left Menu

Punjab govt deceived people, failed to keep promises: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday hit out at the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government, accusing it of not keeping its poll promises and deceiving people.Addressing a Kisan Maha Sammelan organised by the Aam Aadmi Party AAP at Punjabs Moga, he told people that his party will always stand shoulder to shoulder with the farmers protesting against the Centres three farm laws.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday hit out at the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government, accusing it of not keeping its poll promises and deceiving people.

Addressing a Kisan Maha Sammelan organised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at Punjab's Moga, he told people that his party will always stand shoulder to shoulder with the farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws. He also took on the Modi-led Union government over the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, alleging that the Centre wants to “snatch power” from the Chief Minister of Delhi. Kejriwal said four years ago, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had made “big promises”. “Captain Sahib had said smartphones will be given. Who got smartphones just raise your hands? Captain Sahib had said farmers' loan will be waived. Whose loan has been waived just raise your hands,” said Kejriwal. The Delhi CM said the Congress had also promised jobs to the youth ahead of the 2017 Assembly polls. “Not even a single promise has been fulfilled,” he alleged, adding that Amamrinder Singh have “deceived” people. “Neither anyone was given job nor anyone's loan was waived,” he claimed. “I want to ask you if somebody deceives you, then what do you do? Usse se badla lete hain (Revenge is taken from him). Captain Sahib has deceived you. Whether revenge will be taken after one year or not,” he asked the gathering, apparently referring to the assembly polls next year. He told people that his party honoured every promise made to residents of the national capital. He talked about free power, improvement in the condition of government hospitals and schools in Delhi.

