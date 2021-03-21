Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday transferred Rs 1,104.27 crores into the accounts of 19 lakh farmers as the fourth instalment of Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana and Rs 7.55 crore as the 15th and 16th instalments of the Godhan Nyay Yojana.

ANI | Chattisgarh | Updated: 21-03-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 17:01 IST
Chhattisgarh CM transfers funds into account s of farmers under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, Godhan Nyay Yojana
Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday transferred Rs 1,104.27 crores into the accounts of 19 lakh farmers as the fourth instalment of Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana and Rs 7.55 crore as the 15th and 16th instalments of the Godhan Nyay Yojana. On this occasion, Bhupesh Baghel said, "When our party came to power we had promised to help the farmers. On May 21, 2020, this scheme started and Rs 15,000 crore was transferred as the first instalment. On 20 Aug, Rs 15 crore was transferred in the second instalment, followed by the third instalment on November 1. Finally today the fourth instalment was completed today."

Rahul Gandhi has also congratulated the residents of Chhatisgarh, the CM, and the state government. He said, "I am glad that we were able to fulfil the promise we made to the farmers by providing Rs 5,600. We all know that the govt of India is working in a different manner. They have bought three laws that are against the farmers. I am glad that Chhattisgarh and Congress are helping the farmers which is boosting the rural economy."

The Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana had started on May 21 on the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to help the farmers with agricultural inputs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

