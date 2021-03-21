Left Menu

German politician resigns party posts in face mask kickbacks scandal - report

An influential figure in Bavaria's Christian Social Union resigned all party offices on Sunday, a newspaper reported, the latest politician caught up in a scandal over kickbacks in face mask procurements that has cost Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc in opinion polls.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-03-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 17:10 IST
German politician resigns party posts in face mask kickbacks scandal - report

An influential figure in Bavaria's Christian Social Union resigned all party offices on Sunday, a newspaper reported, the latest politician caught up in a scandal over kickbacks in face mask procurements that has cost Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc in opinion polls. Alfred Sauter, a member of the wealthy southeastern state's parliament, is being investigated by prosecutors over allegations he took bribes in return for helping arrange public mask procurement contracts during the coronavirus pandemic. He denies the allegations.

Sauter, whose decision to stand down was reported in the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper, is at least the third conservative politician to have resigned in the scandal over mask procurement kickbacks. A member of the CSU's board, Sauter has been a mover-and-shaker in the party for a quarter of a century, serving for a period as Bavaria's justice minister. As of Sunday, he was still listed as a member of the Bavarian parliament and it was not clear if he also intended to step down from parliament.

With a national election due in September, at which voters will choose a replacement for Merkel, who is not running for a historic fifth term, the affair comes at the worst possible time for the conservative bloc. A Kantar poll on Sunday showed support for the Christian Democratic Union-CSU ticket at 27%, just five points ahead of the Greens. In May, when Merkel was winning plaudits for her management of the pandemic, support stood at 40%.

Bavarian premier Markus Soeder, who is a leading candidate to run as conservative candidate to replace Merkel, is due to hold a news conference on the affair at 1200 GMT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU leaders shift to virtual summit as COVID-19 cases surge

A European Union summit due to take place on March 25-26 in Brussels will now be held via video conference due to the increase in coronavirus infections across Europe, an EU spokesman said on Sunday. European Council President Charles Miche...

Questioning EVM shows Mamata foresees her defeat in West Bengal Polls, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that people of Bengal will get corruption-free systems only when the BJP government will come to power in the state, adding that the manner in which questions are being raised on EVMs Electronic voting ...

Engineering institutions should move towards multi-disciplinary education, encourage girls to join: President Kovind

In his address at the 18th annual convocation of NIT Rourkela on Sunday, President Ram Nath Kovind said that engineering institutions should move towards more holistic and multi-disciplinary education with increased emphasis on arts and hum...

Indian team arrives in Pune for ODI leg

The Indian cricket team arrived here for the final leg of the ongoing series against England, which comprises three ODIs, beginning with the first game on Tuesday.After claiming the four-Test series 3-1, which was played in Chennai and Ahme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021