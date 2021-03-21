Left Menu

If voted to power in WB, BJP will ensure Durga, Saraswati puja held without hindrance: Shah

Asserting that the BJP does not believe in vote-bank politics, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a jibe at the TMC over its appeasement policies, said on Sunday that his party, if voted to power in Bengal, will ensure no curb is imposed on Durga and Saraswati puja.Shah, during a rally here in Purba Medinipur district, reaffirmed that the BJP will build sonar Bangla over the next five years, propelled by the partys double-engine government at the Centre and the state.Under the TMC rule, school teachers in Bengal were beaten up for organising saraswati puja.

PTI | Egra | Updated: 21-03-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 17:13 IST
If voted to power in WB, BJP will ensure Durga, Saraswati puja held without hindrance: Shah

Asserting that the BJP does not believe in vote-bank politics, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a jibe at the TMC over its ''appeasement policies'', said on Sunday that his party, if voted to power in Bengal, will ensure no curb is imposed on Durga and Saraswati puja.

Shah, during a rally here in Purba Medinipur district, reaffirmed that the BJP will build 'sonar Bangla' over the next five years, propelled by the party's double-engine government at the Centre and the state.

''Under the TMC rule, school teachers in Bengal were beaten up for organising 'saraswati puja'. The court had to intervene to ensure Durga puja is celebrated in the state. Do you want this government? ''The BJP, after coming to power, will see to it that Durga puja and Saraswati puja are held without hindrance. No one will be stopped from organising any religious festival,'' the home minister stated.

He accused the Mamata Banerjee government of ''encouraging infiltration'' in Bengal.

Belittling Banerjee's monthly compensation promise of Rs 500 for every underprivileged person in the general category, Shah also sought to know if TMC leaders would seek ''cut-money or commission'' from the beneficiaries.

''The TMC men demand their share for every 5 anna (paise). I wonder if those close to 'bhaipo' (CM's nephew Abhishek Banerjee) would seek cut-money before doling out Rs 500 every month to the general-category residents,'' he said.

The home minister also cautioned people against violence and aggression during the elections.

''You (people) know very well what all happened during the panchayat polls in 2018. No one was allowed to exercise franchise. Votes were replaced with bombs,'' he pointed out.

Claiming that over 130 BJP functionaries have been murdered in Bengal in the recent times, he said ''We will hunt down the killers from under the ground.'' Shah also said that his party, if allowed to form government in Bengal, will implement the seventh pay commission, ''as we know this has been a long-standing demand of state government employees here.'' Alleging that TMC chief wants her nephew and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee to be the next chief minister'', Shah said, ''Do you want that or do you wish to live in 'Sonar Bangla' that PM Narendra Modi has promised to build.'' In a bid to woo the women voters, he assured 33 per cent reservation for them in government services.

''Our government will give farmers Rs 10,000 every year, in addition to the funds provided by the Centre. Also, fishermen will be given Rs 6,000 each. People will get health insurance up to Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Mamata didi could never dish out such benefits,'' Shah added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU leaders shift to virtual summit as COVID-19 cases surge

A European Union summit due to take place on March 25-26 in Brussels will now be held via video conference due to the increase in coronavirus infections across Europe, an EU spokesman said on Sunday. European Council President Charles Miche...

Questioning EVM shows Mamata foresees her defeat in West Bengal Polls, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that people of Bengal will get corruption-free systems only when the BJP government will come to power in the state, adding that the manner in which questions are being raised on EVMs Electronic voting ...

Engineering institutions should move towards multi-disciplinary education, encourage girls to join: President Kovind

In his address at the 18th annual convocation of NIT Rourkela on Sunday, President Ram Nath Kovind said that engineering institutions should move towards more holistic and multi-disciplinary education with increased emphasis on arts and hum...

Indian team arrives in Pune for ODI leg

The Indian cricket team arrived here for the final leg of the ongoing series against England, which comprises three ODIs, beginning with the first game on Tuesday.After claiming the four-Test series 3-1, which was played in Chennai and Ahme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021