Questioning EVM shows Mamata foresees her defeat in West Bengal Polls, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that people of Bengal will get corruption-free systems only when the BJP government will come to power in the state, adding that the manner in which questions are being raised on EVMs (Electronic voting machines) shows that Didi (Mamata Banerjee) is already fearing her defeat in the upcoming elections.

ANI | Bankura (West Bengal) | Updated: 21-03-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 17:23 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that people of Bengal will get corruption-free systems only when the BJP government will come to power in the state, adding that the manner in which questions are being raised on EVMs (Electronic voting machines) shows that Didi (Mamata Banerjee) is already fearing her defeat in the upcoming elections. Starting his election rally in Bengali, Prime Minister said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will bring 'ashol poriborton' (real change) in West Bengal if the party forms the next government in the state.

"BJP will bring the 'Ashol Poriborton' in Bengal. The game of Corruption - Cholbe naa! The game of Syndicate - Cholbe naa! The game of cut money - Cholbe naa! After the BJP forms the government, maa'er pujo hobe, maatir tilak hobe aar manusher somman hobe! (Mother and soil will be worshiped, people will be respected)," he said. "The more I question Didi, the angrier she gets. Now she says that she doesn't like my face. Didi, in democracy, it is the public service and not the face which is put to test," he said while addressing a rally at Bankura.

PM Modi further accused that Mamata Banerjee is already asking questions on EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) he said that it is the same EVM that kept her in power for 10 years. "She is already witnessing her defeat in the upcoming elections. Every person in Bengal must exercise their power to vote without any fear," he said.

PM Modi said Mamata Banerjee has become frustrated as "Didi's people are making graffiti in the streets of Bengal wherein she is hitting my head with her foot and playing football. Didi, why are you insulting Bengal's culture and traditions? "Didi, if you want you can put your foot on my head and kick me. But Didi, I will not let you kick Bengal's development and dreams of its people," PM Modi said.

Accusing TMC of betraying the people of West Bengal and said, "Didi, you have only made hollow announcements in the last 10 years, where is the work you claim to have done?." He urged first time voters to vote for "Sonar Bangla" and said, "I call upon the first time voters to vote and make the dream of Sonar Bangla come true. Left, Congress and TMC have wasted a lot of time of your previous generations. I can't let your futures be ruined," he added.

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

