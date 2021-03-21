Left Menu

PM sad for tweet by 22-yr-old woman, but not for flood-hit people in Assam: Priyanka

So, elect a Congress government and have your own chief minister, she added.The Congress leader also alleged that all segments of the society, including youths, farmers and tea garden workers, have been cheated by the BJP government as it did not fulfil any of its promises made five years ago.Today, I think I will not speak about big issues, but the small problems of my sisters.

PTI | Jorhat | Updated: 21-03-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 17:39 IST
PM sad for tweet by 22-yr-old woman, but not for flood-hit people in Assam: Priyanka

Launching a frontal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday alleged he is sad about a tweet by a ''22-year-old woman'' but not for the flood-ravaged people of Assam.

A day after Modi raised the toolkit issue and alleged Congress conspiracy in it at a poll rally in Chabua in Assam, the daughter of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, lamented that Modi was silent about people's suffering in perennial flood and ''attack on culture'' by the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Last year's flooding of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries during the pandemic affected some 2.8 million people in Assam.

''I was listening to the Prime Minister's speech yesterday. He very seriously said that he was very sad about a development. I thought he would speak about Assam's development or how BJP worked in Assam.

''But I was shocked to hear that the PM was talking about a tweet by a 22-year-old woman. He said the Congress conspired to finish the tea industry of Assam. He was also sad about the Congress mistakenly putting two wrong pictures on social media,'' Vadra said.

By ''a 22-year-old woman'', she apparently referred to climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested for allegedly being involved in sharing a ''toolkit'' on social media related to the farmers' protest. Ravi is now out on bail.

The Congress general secretary questioned Modi why he was not sad for the people affected by the flood and the anti-CAA movement, in which five youths were killed.

''Why didn't you come to Assam when people were drowning? Why were you not sad when all the big promises by BJP were not fulfilled? Did you go to tea gardens and talk to workers about their problems?'' she asked of Modi.

Vadra on March 2 visited a tea garden in Biswanath of Assam to interact with the workers and also tried her hands in plucking tea leaves, which was termed as ''theatrics and drama'' by the BJP leadership.

Talking about her visit to a tea garden during her last trip to Assam, Gandhi said she came to know about their lifestyle and realised that ''the tea garden sisters are the protectors of culture and identity''.

On the prime minister's frequently uttered statement of ''double-engined'' government in Assam, Vadra made fun of it saying the state currently has ''two chief ministers'', in an apparent reference to rumours of powerful minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal acting as rival power centres.

''The PM said you have a double-engine government but Assam has two CMs. I don't know which fuel runs which engine.

The Assam government is not run in Assam. Even the Asom Gana Parishad (an ally of the ruling BJP) is now Delhi Gana Parishad as it can't work without Delhi's permission... God save you! ''The Assam government is currently run by remote control. If you elect them again, you will be hurt. So, elect a Congress government and have your own chief minister,'' she added.

The Congress leader also alleged that all segments of the society, including youths, farmers and tea garden workers, have been cheated by the BJP government as it did not fulfil any of its promises made five years ago.

''Today, I think I will not speak about big issues, but the small problems of my sisters. You carry the biggest responsibility of the society. You run the home, bring up the children and also earn for the household.

''It is your life's problems and realities. I don't know them. My leaders don't know them. You are my sister. So, please take a decision carefully for your future,'' she appealed to the crowd, consisting mostly of women.

Vadra pointed out the BJP's promises of 2016 such as 25 lakh jobs, protection of culture, implementation of Assam Accord and minimum wages to tea gardens, and alleged that none of these have been fulfilled.

Continuing her tirade against Modi, she said, ''The PM also said Congress insulted Assamese culture and people won't forgive us. Now, is it not an insult to former CM Tarun Gogoi, who is no more today? Gogoi lived for Assam and worked for people till his last breath.'' She also slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for allegedly insulting 15th-16th century Vaishnavite scholar Srimanta Sankardeva by stating that he fought against infiltrators.

Vadra alleged the BJP's sole aim is to ''hand over'' prime properties of Assam to Modi's 2-3 close businessmen friends.

''The BJP wanted to hand over farmers' land in Nagaon to a corporate body. When protests took place, a pregnant woman was attacked and farmers were jailed. They also brought an ordinance to sell land to anyone from outside without any permission,'' she said.

Assam has huge unemployment problem, while several big scams have surfaced in the last five years, she alleged.

''How can you trust the BJP? You have seen what you have got in five years. Tarun Gogoi might have committed some mistakes, but he never cheated you. He did not bring the CAA and attacked your culture and identity,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Worker unions take out procession in Pakistan demanding safety of coal miners

After seven people were killed in a coal mine blast in Balochistan recently, several workers unions in Pakistan took out a procession on Friday urging the government to ensure the safety of coal miners. On March 16, at least five coal miner...

Chandigarh reports 239 fresh COVID-19 cases

Chandigarh reported 239 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hours taking the total number of corona cases in the Union Territory to 24,459, the health department informed on Sunday. The UT now has 1,872 active cases, while 22,225 people hav...

BJP president JP Nadda to hold 3 rallies in Assam on Monday

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP national president JP Nadda will hold rallies in Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Biswanath Charali on Monday ahead of the Assam assembly election. Elections for the 126-seat Assam assembly are scheduled to take place in thr...

MP: siren to be blown to make people take vow of wearing masks

A siren will be sounded in all cities in Madhya Pradesh at 11 am on March 23 for two minutes when people will take a vow to wear masks and maintain a physical distance at public places to check the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Shiv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021