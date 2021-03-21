Left Menu

Media in Kerala becoming 'mouthpiece' of CPI(M): Chennithala

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday claimed that the media was becoming the mouthpiece of CPIM and whitewashing the corruption scandals of the ruling Left front as a gratitude for advertisements worth crores received from the state government.Targetting the media houses over their surveys predicting another term for Pinarayi Vijayan-led government, Chennithala alleged that there was a planned move to attack him.This time, there is a planned move through the surveys to attack the Leader of the Opposition who has been targetting the Vijayan government.All my allegations were with evidence and all were proved right.

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 21-03-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 17:53 IST
Media in Kerala becoming 'mouthpiece' of CPI(M): Chennithala

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday claimed that the media was becoming the mouthpiece of CPI(M) and 'whitewashing' the corruption scandals of the ruling Left front as a gratitude for advertisements worth crores received from the state government.

Targetting the media houses over their surveys predicting another term for Pinarayi Vijayan-led government, Chennithala alleged that there was a planned move to attack him.

''This time, there is a planned move through the surveys to attack the Leader of the Opposition who has been targetting the Vijayan government.

All my allegations were with evidence and all were proved right. The media should at least extend one percent of the support to the opposition that it has been giving to the ruling front,'' Chennithala said at a press meet here.

He also said, ''the media has forgotten the journalistic ethics by rejecting space for the Opposition.'' ''Certain anchors are already congratulating and claiming that Vijayan will win another term.

... the state government has given Rs 200 crore-worth advertisements to whitewash the government drowning in corruption,'' he added.

The Congress tweeted thatit was 'deplorable' to see the extravaganza of advertisement spend by LDF, even in other regional newspapers.

''The source of funds & the spending is concerning for the people of Kerala,'' the party said in the tweet.

Noting that the media was the fourth pillar of democracy, the leader of opposition in the state assembly said, ''Media in Kerala are failing in its duty by turning into mouth pieces of CPI(M).'' Taking on the Left dispensation on the Sabarimala issue, he said neither the government nor the ruling party have changed their stance on the matter.

''The stance of the government and the CPI(M) on Sabarimala has not been changed. It's very dangerous.

The CM is hoodwinking the people by saying that the matter will be discussed after the final verdict of the Supreme Court,'' Chennithala said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Worker unions take out procession in Pakistan demanding safety of coal miners

After seven people were killed in a coal mine blast in Balochistan recently, several workers unions in Pakistan took out a procession on Friday urging the government to ensure the safety of coal miners. On March 16, at least five coal miner...

Chandigarh reports 239 fresh COVID-19 cases

Chandigarh reported 239 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hours taking the total number of corona cases in the Union Territory to 24,459, the health department informed on Sunday. The UT now has 1,872 active cases, while 22,225 people hav...

BJP president JP Nadda to hold 3 rallies in Assam on Monday

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP national president JP Nadda will hold rallies in Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Biswanath Charali on Monday ahead of the Assam assembly election. Elections for the 126-seat Assam assembly are scheduled to take place in thr...

MP: siren to be blown to make people take vow of wearing masks

A siren will be sounded in all cities in Madhya Pradesh at 11 am on March 23 for two minutes when people will take a vow to wear masks and maintain a physical distance at public places to check the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Shiv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021