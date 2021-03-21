Left Menu

BJP means 'Bharatiya Jaghanya Party' which seized cash from people during demonetisation, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which seized people's cash during demonetisation is the "Bharatiya Jaghanya Party" consisting of 'monsters and demons'.

ANI | Purba Medinipur (West Bengal) | Updated: 21-03-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 18:13 IST
BJP means 'Bharatiya Jaghanya Party' which seized cash from people during demonetisation, says Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which seized people's cash during demonetisation is the "Bharatiya Jaghanya Party" consisting of 'monsters and demons'. Addressing a public meeting in Kanthi Dakshin, Banerjee said, "Why to vote for them? What does the BJP have done? Just lying! They captured people's money in 'notebandi'. The BJP means Bharatiya Jaghanya (disgusting) Party."

"I was also a seven-time Lok Sabha MP. I have seen many prime ministers. But I have never seen such a cruel, authoritarian and dictatorial prime minister. The BJP is the party of monsters and demons. It is the party of Ravana, Duryodhana and Dushasana. It is the party of unrest and terror," she stated as she launched the fiercest attack on Prime Minister. The chief minister further attacked the BJP ruled Centre for the rising fuel price and high inflation.

"What is the price of cooking gas today? It is Rs 850. They might reduce it by Rs 100 before the election and later will increase it by Rs 500," she said. Launching a veiled attack at her opponent BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari with whom Banerjee is having a direct contest in the Nandigram Assembly seat this time, Mamata said, "This is the district of Revolutionary freedom fighter Khudiram. Mir Zafar was also born in the same district. The traitor is born again. Remember, these traitors and Mir Zafars will 'punarmushika bhabha' (again will become a mouse)."

Adhikari, a former minister in Mamata Banerjee's cabinet joined the BJP in December last year. The BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are at loggerheads in poll-bound West Bengal. The top leadership of the BJP has been holding public meetings and roadshows across the state in recent months.

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Worker unions take out procession in Pakistan demanding safety of coal miners

After seven people were killed in a coal mine blast in Balochistan recently, several workers unions in Pakistan took out a procession on Friday urging the government to ensure the safety of coal miners. On March 16, at least five coal miner...

Chandigarh reports 239 fresh COVID-19 cases

Chandigarh reported 239 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hours taking the total number of corona cases in the Union Territory to 24,459, the health department informed on Sunday. The UT now has 1,872 active cases, while 22,225 people hav...

BJP president JP Nadda to hold 3 rallies in Assam on Monday

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP national president JP Nadda will hold rallies in Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Biswanath Charali on Monday ahead of the Assam assembly election. Elections for the 126-seat Assam assembly are scheduled to take place in thr...

MP: siren to be blown to make people take vow of wearing masks

A siren will be sounded in all cities in Madhya Pradesh at 11 am on March 23 for two minutes when people will take a vow to wear masks and maintain a physical distance at public places to check the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Shiv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021