TN polls: CM Palaniswami hits back at Stalin for 'crawl' remark

AIADMK co-coordinator K Palaniswami on Sunday hit back at DMK president M K Stalin for his 'crawl' comment against him saying MLAs elected him to be the Chief Minister while late M Karunanidhi ascended to the top position decades ago by 'deceiving' party leader V R Nedunchezhiyan.

Following the death of DMK founder C N Annadurai in 1969, when everyone expected 'Navalar' Neduchezhiyan to become the Chief Minister, Stalin's father Karunanidhi became the CM through 'short-cut,' Palaniswami alleged in his campaign in this district.

Arani and Cheyyar were among the constituencies the Chief Minister toured to canvass votes for the candidates of his party for the April 6 Assembly elections.

Palaniswami said, however, he did not become the Chief Minister in 2017 by choosing such an avenue and rose to the top job after his party MLAs elected him for that position.

''Karunanidhi became the Chief Minister by deceiving Navalar Neduchezhiyan,'' he alleged.

A senior leader, Nedunchezhiyan, fondly addressed as 'Navalar' by people for his eloquence was the next in command after Annadurai in the DMK. Later, Navalar quit the DMK and joined the AIADMK.

Stalin has been alleging that Palaniswami became the Chief Minister by crawling in front of V K Sasikala, the close aide of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa.

Palaniswami said it was the practice of Stalin to berate leaders and the DMK chief never spoke the 'truth.' ''Am I a snake or lizard to crawl?'' he asked adding he walked up to the podium to take the oath of office.

Under his leadership, Tamil Nadu bagged several awards for best performance and uninterrupted power supply was being ensured and from April 1, farmers would get three phase electricity 24 hours a day, Palaniswami said.

While people faced severe power cuts during the 2006- 11 DMK regime, it was 'Amma' who ensured unhindered power supply after she took over the reins of power in 2011, he said.

In view of the best administration, Tamil Nadu is today a power surplus state which made possible setting up of new industries, the Chief Minister claimed.

Law and order situation is also maintained very well but Stalin is not aware of all such things as he is neither connected to the people nor knew of what is happening in the country, he alleged.

''If somebody gives him (Stalin) a prepared text, he would read out from it,'' he ridiculed the DMK chief.

Though the DMK is not in power, the party intimidated officials, the CM alleged.

''For the past four years, I am the Chief Minister. I have not threatened even a single official...but Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin threaten officials,'' he alleged.

If this was the scenario when the DMK is not in the seat of power, what would be the situation in case power was given to them, he asked the voters. ''Intimidating officials is DMK's history.'' Listing out AIADMK government's welfare schemes, Palaniswami said green houses would be constructed for poor weavers who neither owned houses nor land.

The Chief Minister's Solar Powered Green House Scheme is aimed at fulfilling the housing needs of the rural poor and it is among the ongoing welfare initiatives of the AIADMK government.

Also, for powerloom weavers, free of cost electricity supply would be increased to 1,000 units from 750, the Chief Minister promised.PTI VGN PTI PTI

