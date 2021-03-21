Left Menu

COVID-19: BJP workers not infected as they work hard, says MLA

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-03-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 18:25 IST
COVID-19: BJP workers not infected as they work hard, says MLA
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Ahmedabad, Mar 21 (PTI)A Gujarat BJP MLA on Sunday said workers of his party do not get infected with novel coronavirus since they work hard.

Rajkot (South) legislator Govind Patel's take on coronavirus came after reporters asked him if the flouting of guidelines by political leaders and workers during poll campaigning was resulting in a spike in cases.

''Those who work hard do not get coronavirus infection.

BJP workers work hard, and therefore, not a single worker has been infected with the virus,'' Patel claimed.

Incidentally, during the campaigning for the local bodies polls last month, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was detected with the infection, and among others in the ruling party who have tested positive at different points of time include state unit chief CR Paatil and several MLAs.

On Saturday, Vadodara BJP MP Ranjanben Bhatt had announced that she was admitted in hospital for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, state Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel refuted talk that local polls as well as the Test and T20I cricket matches in Ahmedabad were prime factors behind the COVID-19 spike.

''Elections are held as per the requirement under the Constitution. Cricket matches were limited to only Ahmedabad.

There was no cricket match or election in Maharashtra, but it accounts for the highest number of cases, nearly 50 percent of the country's daily cases,'' he said.

He said one could come to any conclusion on the recent surge but the reality remained that it was the people's collective responsibility to adhere to outbreak norms and control the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Leaked live images of Mi Band 6 reveal design similar to Mi Band 5

Entertainment News Roudnup: Widower turned sleuth reflects on old age in Oscar-nominated documentary; Hungary's Sziget cancels early summer music festivals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Europe presses Turkey to rethink ditching violence-on-women pact

European leaders criticised what they called Turkeys baffling and concerning decision to pull out of an international accord designed to protect women from violence, and urged President Tayyip Erdogan to reconsider. Erdogans government on S...

India, Pak, China to participate in SCO joint anti-terrorism exercise this year

India, Pakistan, China and other members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO will hold a joint anti-terrorism exercise this year, the eight-member bloc said.The decision to hold the joint exercise Pabbi-Antiterror-2021 was announce...

Another German conservative snared in masks scandal ahead of election

An influential figure in Bavarias Christian Social Union left the party on Sunday, becoming the latest politician to be caught up in a face mask procurement scandal that could leach support from Angela Merkels conservative bloc as elections...

Saudi Arabia, UAE expand COVID-19 vaccination drive

Saudi Arabia and neighbouring United Arab Emirates said on Sunday health authorities have expanded COVID-19 vaccinations to all citizens and residents aged 16 and above as Gulf states race to bring the virus under control.Riyadh said the he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021