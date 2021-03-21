Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Too early for Britons to book summer holidays abroad, minister says

It would be premature for Britons to book summer holidays overseas as Britain must avoid a situation where holidaymakers return with vaccine-resistant variants of COVID-19, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Sunday. Half of all adults in Britain have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, placing it well ahead of all other major economies, and of neighbouring European countries where the vaccine rollout is slow and chaotic. Russian envoy says UK nuclear arms plan is illegal

Russia's ambassador to Britain has accused the UK government of breaking its international treaty commitments with a plan to increase the country's nuclear arsenal and said the political relationship between Moscow and London is "nearly dead". In a foreign and defence policy review published on Tuesday and endorsed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Britain said it needed to increase its nuclear arsenal in the face of evolving global security threats. German politician resigns party posts in face mask kickbacks scandal - report

An influential figure in Bavaria's Christian Social Union resigned all party offices on Sunday, a newspaper reported, the latest politician caught up in a scandal over kickbacks in face mask procurements that has cost Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc in opinion polls. Alfred Sauter, a member of the wealthy southeastern state's parliament, is being investigated by prosecutors over allegations he took bribes in return for helping arrange public mask procurement contracts during the coronavirus pandemic. He denies the allegations. EU leaders shift to virtual summit as COVID-19 cases surge

A European Union summit due to take place on March 25-26 in Brussels will now be held via video conference due to the increase in coronavirus infections across Europe, an EU spokesman said on Sunday. European Council President Charles Michel, who chairs EU summits, made the decision to move the summit on Thursday and Friday online, citing "the surge of COVID-19 cases in member states", his spokesman Barend Leyts said on Twitter. Europe presses Turkey to rethink ditching violence-on-women pact

European leaders criticised what they called Turkey's baffling and concerning decision to pull out of an international accord designed to protect women from violence, and urged President Tayyip Erdogan to reconsider. Erdogan's government on Saturday withdrew from the Istanbul Convention, which it signed onto in 2011 after it was forged in Turkey's biggest city. Turkey said domestic laws, not outside fixes, would protect women's rights. China steps up COVID-19 vaccination, considers differentiated visa policies

China has accelerated its vaccinations against COVID-19, administering 10 million doses in around a week, and is considering varied visa policies based on vaccination and virus conditions in different countries, officials said on Sunday. The country had administered 74.96 million vaccine doses as of Saturday, health commission spokesman Mi Feng told a news briefing. That is up from 64.98 million as of March 14. Germany considers compulsory quarantines for people returning from abroad

Germany is considering making all people returning from abroad face quarantine and compulsory COVID-19 tests after infection rates jumped above the level at which authorities say hospitals will be overstretched. The latest proposal is contained in draft plans, seen by Reuters, which will be discussed by national and leaders in a Monday meeting when they are due to decide on the next round of measures to deal with the pandemic. We're in a difficult place in Northern Ireland, says EU commissioner

Northern Ireland is in a difficult situation as it deals with the consequences of Brexit, and Britain and the European Union need to reduce tensions and find solutions as equal partners, EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness said on Sunday. Political tensions have risen in Northern Ireland, with the pro-British unionist community unhappy about new barriers to trade with the rest of the United Kingdom that have arisen since Brexit fully took effect on Jan. 1. Pope urges fight against organised crime as mafia milks the pandemic

Pope Francis on Sunday urged people to fight organised crime groups such as the mafia around the world, warning that the criminals were using the COVID-19 pandemic to further enrich themselves. In December, the Paris-based Interpol police co-ordination issued a global alert warning that organised criminal networks were targeting COVID-19 vaccines. In March, South African police seized hundreds of fake vaccines and arrested four suspects. Myanmar protesters voice defiance as junta reminds of 'external threats'

Demonstrators in Myanmar maintained their unflinching opposition to military rule on Sunday despite a rising death toll at the hands of security forces as the junta appeared equally determined to resist growing outside pressure to compromise. One man was killed and several were wounded when police opened fire on a group setting up a barricade in the central town of Monywa, a doctor there said as a community group issued a call on Facebook for blood donors.

