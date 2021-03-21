Left Menu

Kerala HC to hear petitions of 2 BJP candidates against decision of polling officers tomorrow

Kerala High Court posts the petitions of two BJP candidates against the decision of polling officers for further hearing on Monday.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 21-03-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 18:57 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Kerala High Court posts the petitions of two BJP candidates against the decision of polling officers for further hearing on Monday. Single Bench of Justice N Nagaresh has sought the response of Election Commission.

The petitions will be considered tomorrow at 12 noon. Senior Advocate S Sreekumar, appearing for N Haridas, who is the candidate of Thalassery, argues that the Returning Officer acted illegally by rejecting the nomination in haste, without giving time to the candidate to rectify the technical defect of lack of signature.

Two Bharatiya Janata Party candidates whose nomination papers were rejected by the polling officers yesterday have approached the Kerala High Court on Sunday. The High Court held a special sitting at 2 pm today and heard the petitions.

BJP's Kannur district president N Haridas, the candidate from Thalassery constituency in Kannur district and Mahila Morcha State President Nivedida Subramanian, the candidate from Guruvayur in Thrissur has approached the high court. The nomination papers filed by National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates in Thalassery, Guruvayur and Devikulam in Idukki district were rejected by the respective polling officers.

The nomination of Haridas was rejected citing that there was no signature of BJP national president. In Devikulam, the nomination papers of Dhanalakshmi, candidate of AIADMK, an alliance partner of NDA in Kerala was rejected.

CPI(M) had alleged that the rejection of the nomination of two senior leaders of BJP was part of a secret pact between BJP and Congress. On the other hand, KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran in a statement alleged that nomination was rejected following the understanding between CPI(M) and BJP in the assembly polls.

The election for the 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

