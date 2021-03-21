Left Menu

CAA to be implemented in Bengal if BJP comes to power: Shah

The Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented in West Bengal and refugees staying in the state for 70 years will be granted citizenship if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in Bengal, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 21-03-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 19:22 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launching poll manifesto (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented in West Bengal and refugees staying in the state for 70 years will be granted citizenship if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in Bengal, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday. Shah unveiled the BJP's poll manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly elections on Sunday.

Speaking at the event, Shah said, "We have decided to call our manifesto a Sankalp Patra. It is not just a manifesto but a resolution letter for West Bengal by the country's largest party. We will create a Sonar Bangla." He further said, "The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented in the first Cabinet meeting and refugees who have been staying here for 70 years will be given citizenship. Each refugee family will get Rs 10,000 per year for five years."

The Union Home Minister further said the border will be strengthened to prevent infiltration. "We have decided that no infiltrators will be allowed in Bengal and border fencing will be strengthened," added Shah.

Shah's statement carries much significance as the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has several times said that she would not allow the implementation of CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state. West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, party's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Union Minister Debasree Choudhuri and party MP Nisith Pramanik were present at the event held at Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre in Salt Lake, Kolkata.

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

