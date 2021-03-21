Left Menu

Maha: BJP holds protests for resignation of Anil Deshmukh

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 19:30 IST
Maha: BJP holds protests for resignation of Anil Deshmukh

BJP leaders and workers on Sunday staged protests in various cities demanding resignation of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in view of allegations of corruption levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Days after he was shunted as Mumbai police chief, Singh wrote a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray claiming Deshmukh, a senior NCP leader, had asked Sachin Waze, currently in the NIA custody, and other police officers to collect Rs 100 crore monthly from bars and hotels in Mumbai.

Deshmukh had dismissed allegations raised by Singh as baseless and termed them as a bid by the IPS officer to save himself from inquiry.

The protests were led by state unit BJP president Chandrakant Patil in Pune and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur.

Altogether, demonstrations were held at more than 200 locations including in all district headquarters like Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Amravati, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Nashik, Aurangabad etc, and at various district headquarters and taluka places. At many places, BJP activists courted arrest.

MLAs of the BJP, senior functionaries and workers participated in these demonstrations.

Leading a protest in Pune, Chandrakant Patil said the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had no moral ground to remain in power.

In Nagpur, demonstrations were led by former state energy minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule at Sanvidhan square where slogans were raised against the state government.

A demonstration was also organised by workers of the BJP Yuva Morcha outside the residence of Deshmukh in the city.

''The MVA government is creating a 'tamasha' of our beloved Maharashtra. We have launcheda strong protest demanding that the home minister step down immediately (sic),'' Patil said in a statement.

Patil further said the ''unnatural alliance'' of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, has ''criminalisdthe politics of Maharashtra. They do not have any moral right to remain in power when a senior bureaucrat alleged that a minister is involved in an extortion racket''.

If the chief minister has some sense of shame and responsibility left towards the people of Maharashtra, he should fire Anil Deshmukh immediately from his cabinet, Patil said.

''Had the Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis not raised the 'Antilia' bomb scare issue in the Vidhan Sabha, the government would have buried the entire episode,'' the BJP leader alleged.

He said Sachin Waze was reinstated against the legal opinion so as to make him an ''official collection agent for powers in the government''.

''Sachin Waze, Param Bir Singh and Anil Deshmukh perhaps are only pawns in the entire game. Real power (s) behind them need to be investigated along with their motives.

Once wazestarts speaking in the NIA interrogation, more skeletons will tumble out from the government's closet,'' the statement quoted Patil as saying.

Param Bir Singh was shunted out as Mumbai police commissioner in the midst of investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into recovery of an explosives- laden vehicle which was found parked outside the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hiran case:Maha ATS arrests cop, bookie;says Waze main accused

In a major breakthrough, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad ATS has arrested a policeman and a bookie in connection with the alleged murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, an official said on Sunday, adding Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze...

WRAPUP 4-Myanmar protesters voice defiance as regional pressure on junta grows

Demonstrators in Myanmar maintained their unflinching opposition to military rule on Sunday despite a rising death toll at the hands of security forces as the junta appeared equally determined to resist growing outside pressure to compromis...

Archer wants to be there at T20 WC and Ashes, he made sensible decision: Silverwood

England head coach Chris Silverwood on Sunday said that is pleasing to see pacer Jofra Archer keeping the national side ahead and leave for the UK in order to get himself fit. Silverwoods remark came as Archer was deemed unfit for the upcom...

Rs 1.37 crore seized in Erode district in 20 days: Collector

Cash, gold jewels and other items worth Rs 1.37 crore have been seized from 65 people over the last 20 days in different parts of Erode district, said its Collector-cum-Election Officer C Kathiravan on Sunday.The seizure was made in view of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021