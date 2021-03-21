U.S. Defense Secretary meets Afghan president in Kabul -presidential palace statement
United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani during a visit to Kabul on Sunday, the presidential palace said in a statement. They discussed the peace process and concerns over rising violence, according to the statement. Austin made a previously unannounced visit to the Afghan capital following a trip to India this week.Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 21-03-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 19:39 IST
United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani during a visit to Kabul on Sunday, the presidential palace said in a statement. They discussed the peace process and concerns over rising violence, according to the statement.
Austin made a previously unannounced visit to the Afghan capital following a trip to India this week. The visit comes at a crucial time for the Afghan peace process as U.S. President Joe Biden's administration reviews its plan for Afghanistan ahead of a May troop withdrawal deadline agreed by the previous Trump administration with the insurgent Taliban.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. defence chief Austin likely to visit India soon-India govt source
China has been 'very aggressive' in the region, says US Defence Secretary Austin
China has been 'very aggressive' in the region, says Austin
U.S. will do what's necessary to defend itself after attack in Iraq, Austin says
U.S. will do what's necessary to defend itself after attack in Iraq, Austin says