BJP govt should keep politics aside, take steps to address issues of J-K: Rajni Patil

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir Rajni Patil on Sunday asked the BJP government to keep its political agenda aside and take effective measure to address the economic crisis, unemployment and other developmental issues in the union territory.

Addressing a rally in the Lolab area of Kupwara district, Patil accused the Centre of ignoring the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

''The BJP government should keep its political agenda aside and take effective measures for addressing the issues faced by Jammu and Kashmir including economic crisis, unemployment and development deficit,'' she said.

Expressing dismay at the current situation in J&K, Patil claimed there is confusion to be seen on the ground due to the policies adopted by the Centre for the union territory.

''People are feeling disappointed with the BJP government's indifferent attitude towards their problems and other developmental issues. Promises and tall claims made by BJP leaders and ministers from time to time with regard to development of J&K, especially after August 5, 2019, have fallen flat,'' she added.

