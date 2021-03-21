NCP top brass meeting underway in Delhi in backdrop of Param Bir Singh's letter

A meeting of the Nationalist Congress Party's top brass is underway here against the backdrop of former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh levelling allegations of corruption against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Singh has claimed that Deshmukh wanted police officers to collect Rs 100 crore monthly from bars and hotels in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar, senior leaders Supriya Sule and Praful Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, NCP Maharashtra chief and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil are part of the meeting, besides others.

The NCP along with the Shiv Sena is part of the Mahavikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

During a media briefing before the meeting, the NCP president said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will decide the fate of Deshmukh His comments came amid speculation in state political circles that Maharashtra may soon have a new home minister.

The allegations levelled by Singh against Deshmukh are serious and require an in-depth probe, Sharad Pawar said.

Before the meeting at Sharad Pawar's residence here, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had also met him.

Singh, a senior IPS officer, who was transferred to the low-key Home Guards on March 17 following the arrest of police officer Sachin Waze in the case related to the bomb scare near Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia, in a letter to the Maharashtra chief minister said he was made a scapegoat.

In the eight-page letter to Chief Minister Thackeray, Singh alleged that Deshmukh used to call police officers to his official residence and give them a ''collection target'' from bars, restaurants and other establishments.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office, in a release on Saturday, said Singh's ''unsigned letter to Thackeray'' was not sent from his official email ID and efforts were on to contact him to verify it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)