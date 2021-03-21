Left Menu

NCP top brass meeting underway in Delhi in backdrop of Param Bir Singh's letter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 20:43 IST
NCP top brass meeting underway in Delhi in backdrop of Param Bir Singh's letter

A meeting of the Nationalist Congress Party's top brass is underway here against the backdrop of former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh levelling allegations of corruption against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Singh has claimed that Deshmukh wanted police officers to collect Rs 100 crore monthly from bars and hotels in Mumbai.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar, senior leaders Supriya Sule and Praful Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, NCP Maharashtra chief and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil are part of the meeting, besides others.

The NCP along with the Shiv Sena is part of the Mahavikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

During a media briefing before the meeting, the NCP president said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will decide the fate of Deshmukh His comments came amid speculation in state political circles that Maharashtra may soon have a new home minister.

The allegations levelled by Singh against Deshmukh are serious and require an in-depth probe, Sharad Pawar said.

Before the meeting at Sharad Pawar's residence here, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had also met him.

Singh, a senior IPS officer, who was transferred to the low-key Home Guards on March 17 following the arrest of police officer Sachin Waze in the case related to the bomb scare near Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia, in a letter to the Maharashtra chief minister said he was made a scapegoat.

In the eight-page letter to Chief Minister Thackeray, Singh alleged that Deshmukh used to call police officers to his official residence and give them a ''collection target'' from bars, restaurants and other establishments.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office, in a release on Saturday, said Singh's ''unsigned letter to Thackeray'' was not sent from his official email ID and efforts were on to contact him to verify it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two blasts hit Afghanistan's Nangarhar province

Two separate blasts in the city of Jalalabad, Nangarhar province, killed one civilian and wounded another on Sunday, the Tolonews reported, citing police. The police said the first blast happened close to the Directorate of Agriculture, Irr...

Oman reports 1,665 new COVID-19 cases, total up to 150,800

Muscat Oman, March 21 ANIXinhua The Omani health ministry on Sunday announced 1,665 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the sultanate to 150,800, the official Oman News Agency ONA reported.Meanwhile, 1,22...

Oil giant Saudi Aramco sees 2020 profits drop to $49 billion

Saudi Arabias state-backed oil giant Aramco announced Sunday that its profits nearly halved in 2020 to 49 billion, a big drop that came as the coronavirus pandemic roiled global energy markets.Saudi Arabian Oil Co. released its annual finan...

Bengal polls: BJP manifesto promises 33pc reservation to women in state govt jobs

Launching its poll manifesto for West Bengal Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on Sunday promised to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in state government jobs, three AIIMS and citizenship to refugees staying for 70 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021