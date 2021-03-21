Left Menu

AAP challenges BJP for debate on GNCTD Bill

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 20:58 IST
AAP challenges BJP for debate on GNCTD Bill

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday challenged Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta for an open debate on the contentious GNCTD (Amendment) Bill that aims to give overarching power to the Lieutenant Governor.

Addressing a press conference here, Bhardwaj said the fight is not between the AAP and the BJP over the bill, but between “democracy” and ''Hitlershahi'' (Nazism).

''I challenge BJP state president Adesh Gupta for an open debate in any assembly constituency in which the rule is better--LG's or that of the elected Arvind Kejriwal government,'' he said.

Bharadwaj said the right-wing Bharatiya Jana Sangh fought for years to make Delhi an independent state after independence.

''Today the BJP which came from the same Jana Sangh is trying to bypass Delhi's elected government,'' he said.

The AAP spokesperson alleged that the Centre is taking away all the rights of the Delhi government elected by the people who gave it 62 seats out of 70.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy earlier this week.

According to the bill, the ''government'' in the city would mean the ''Lieutenant Governor'' (L-G) in context of any law made by the legislative assembly.

The bill also makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the LG before any executive action.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor maintained that his party has never said that Lieutenant Governor's rule is better than that of an elected government.

''All we feel and believe is that any government or administration will be better for Delhi than the present Arvind Kejriwal dispensation which has stalled the development of the national capital,'' he said.

Kapoor claimed that the city does not have an elected government on the basis of a manifesto or development commitment.

The truth is that Kejriwal has manipulated electoral victory through the “politics of freebies and communal divide”, he said.

''We challenge Kejriwal to fight one election against the BJP on the issue of development of Delhi and see the results wherein he will be ousted from power,'' the BJP leader added.

PTI UZM VIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress leader Kamal Nath meets Sharad Pawar in Delhi

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Sunday met NCP chief Sharad Pawar in New Delhi in view of ongoing developments in Maharashtra, sources said.The Congress high command deputed Nath to meet Pawar to defuse a political crisis in Maharashtr...

Two blasts hit Afghanistan's Nangarhar province

Two separate blasts in the city of Jalalabad, Nangarhar province, killed one civilian and wounded another on Sunday, the Tolonews reported, citing police. The police said the first blast happened close to the Directorate of Agriculture, Irr...

Oman reports 1,665 new COVID-19 cases, total up to 150,800

Muscat Oman, March 21 ANIXinhua The Omani health ministry on Sunday announced 1,665 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the sultanate to 150,800, the official Oman News Agency ONA reported.Meanwhile, 1,22...

Oil giant Saudi Aramco sees 2020 profits drop to $49 billion

Saudi Arabias state-backed oil giant Aramco announced Sunday that its profits nearly halved in 2020 to 49 billion, a big drop that came as the coronavirus pandemic roiled global energy markets.Saudi Arabian Oil Co. released its annual finan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021