PM should end single window system in Karnataka: Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "single window" remark about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-03-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 21:06 IST
Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "single window" remark about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In a series of tweets, Kumaraswamy slammed the Prime Minister saying that the 'single window' system is prevailing in BJP-led Karnataka.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken about the 'single window system' in West Bengal. He has alleged that as against the development-oriented 'single window system' in the country, West Bengal has Mamata Banerjee nephew Abhishek oriented 'single window' system," the JDS leader tweeted. Alleging that Karnataka too has a 'single window' system, Kumaraswamy questioned, "But what kind of single window system is prevailing in Karnataka, ruled by the BJP? Will Modi reply to this?"

"The senior BJP MLAs themselves are lamenting everywhere in Karnataka about the BJP governments 'single window system' which is hiding behind the Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa," he said. Taking a dig at the PM Modi's remark, the former Karnataka CM questioned, "Will Modi talk about the single window system of the self-declared great leader in the state ruled by the BJP?"

"Let Modi first end the BJP government's 'single window system' in Karnataka which is swallowing taxpayers' money and funds reserved for development," he added. (ANI)

