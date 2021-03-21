Punjab CM's achievement claims bundle of lies: BJP

The BJP on Sunday slammed Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh over his government's achievement claims, saying these are nothing but a "bundle of lies".

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Dushyant Gautam said Amarinder Singh "cleverly" tried to divert the attention to "hide his failures by taking refuge of COVID for the financial constraints". His claims are nothing but a "bundle of lies" to "befool" people of the state, the BJP leader said addressing the concluding session of a two-day state executive of the party here.

On Thursday, Amarinder Singh had claimed that more than 85 per cent manifesto promises had already been implemented, adding that it was a record for any party in any state. The CM had also promised to fulfil all 2017 poll commitments before going back to people for their blessings ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections. In a statement here, Gautam questioned Amarinder Singh as to why he chose to remain "mum" on several key poll promises made to farmers, which remain "unfulfilled" till date. He also slammed the Congress-led government over farmer suicides. He also blamed the CM for "ignoring" the Scheduled Castes. Gautam said some of the main promises made to the community to which the Amarinder Singh-led government has completely turned a "blind eye" are the disbursal of a post-matric scholarship on time, government jobs and housing for homeless. On the Punjab CM remarks that he was among the first to oppose electronic voting machines (EVMs), Gautam said by questioning the credibility of the EVMs, even after winning the 2017 Assembly polls and recent civic body elections, it makes it amply clear that Amarinder Singh is "questioning" his own party's victory. He has now also started looking for excuses, foreseeing the Congress Party's "imminent defeat" in the coming 2022 Assembly polls, he said.

Meanwhile, BJP national vice-president Sudan Singh claimed that the BJP would form the next government in Punjab in 2022. Addressing the BJP state leaders, Singh stressed that the party had the requisite organisational infrastructure to contest on all 117 Assembly seats.

