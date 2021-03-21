Left Menu

TN assembly polls: Nominations of CM Palaniswami, DMK chief Stalin accepted

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-03-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 21:10 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Nomination of key leaders for the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, including that of Chief Minister K Palaniswami and DMK president M K Stalin have been accepted by election authorities.

Of the 7,255 total nominations received, 4,526 were accepted and 2,726 rejected, according to the updated data hosted on Sunday on the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu, following scrutiny.

After filing of nominations opened on March 12, as many as 6,183 men, 1,069 women and three transpersons (total 7,255) submitted their papers till 3 pm on March 19, the last date to file nominations.

The nominations were taken up for scrutiny on Saturday and papers of a number of candidates including that of BJP's nominee from Harbour constituency here, Vinoj P Selvam were accepted after a protracted process.

While officials did not comment, Selvam on his twitter handle said, ''Nomination accepted. Thanks for your blessings.

Let's put an end to dirty politics.'' Chief Minister K Palaniswami (Edappadi), DMK president M K Stalin (Kolathur) Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (Bodinayakkanur) and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin's (Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni) nominations were accepted.

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Coimbatore- South), BJP state unit chief L Murugan (Dharapuram), and Saffron party's star nominee Khushbu Sundar (Thousand Lights) Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam's TTV Dhinakaran (Kovilpatti) were the other prominent candidates whose nominations were accepted.

Karur constituency saw the highest of 97 nominations, of which 13 were rejected and the remainder accepted.

Bhavanisagar and Vanur were the segments that witnessed the lowest number of applications, both 13. In the two constituencies, five nominations were accepted and the rest rejected.

For the bypoll to the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha segment, a total of 23 nominations were received, of which 13 were accepted and 10 rejected.

The applications of Congress party's Vijayakumar V alias Vijay Vasanth and BJP's Pon Radhakrishnan were accepted. The bypoll for Kanyakumari is also scheduled for April 6.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 22 and following that, the final tally of nominees who are set to contest Assembly polls and the bypoll would be known. Counting of votes would be taken up on May 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

