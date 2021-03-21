Highlights

Following are the top stories at 9 PM: NATION DEL6 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India sees highest daily tally of cases this year New Delhi: India recorded 43,846 new coronavirus cases in a day, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,15,99,130, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

CAL49 WB-POLL-LD PM Anticipating defeat Mamata questioning EVM functioning: Modi Bankura: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that anticipating defeat in the West Bengal assembly elections, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has already started questioning the functioning of EVMs which has kept her in power for 10 years.

CAL48 WB-POLL-BJP-MANIFESTO 1 job per family, implementation of CAA, focus on social schemes in BJP manifesto for Bengal polls Kolkata: The BJP on Sunday unveiled its manifesto for the West Bengal elections, promising to build a ''Sonar Bangla'' by providing employment, strengthening social security schemes and vowing to clear the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act in the first cabinet meeting of the new government.

CAL35 AS-LD PM Cong a 'loot engine' that wants to come to power anyhow to fill its 'empty coffers': Modi Bokakhat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called Congress a ''loot engine'' which is desperate to come to power in Assam ''at any cost'' to fill its ''empty coffers.'' BOM17 MH-LD SINGH Pawar says claims serious; focus on Deshmukh's replacement Mumbai: NCP president Sharad Pawar on Sunday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will decide the fate of Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who is facing corruption allegations by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh.

DEL18 ASHOKA-LD RESIGNATION-CHANCELLOR Ashoka Univ Chancellor says founders never interfered with academics; Board stands for intellectual independence New Delhi: In a strong counter to the narrative building around reasons for the exit of Professor PB Mehta, Ashoka University Chancellor Rudrangshu Mukherjee has said the institution remains committed to academic freedom and intellectual independence while its Board of Trustee Chairman Ashish Dhawan promised an open line of communication.

CAL23 MZ-CM-MYANMAR Mizoram CM holds meeting with Myanmar's foreign minister over situation amid coup Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Sunday held a meeting with Myanmar's Foreign Minister Zin Mar Aung on the current political situation and the hardships being faced by the Zo ethnic people in the neighbouring country, officials said.

BOM7 CG-FARMERS-RAHUL Govt wants to snatch farmers' future: Rahul on new agri laws Raipur: Stepping up his attack on the BJP-led Centre over the three new farms laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the government wants to snatch the income and future of farmers for the benefit of a few top businessmen in the country.

CAL51 AS-POLL-2ND LD PRIYANKA PM sad for tweet by 22-yr-old woman, but not for flood-hit people in Assam: Priyanka Jorhat/Nazira/Khumtai: Launching a frontal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday alleged he is sad about a tweet by a 22-year-old woman but not for the flood-ravaged people of Assam.

DEL8 VIRUS-CENTRE-KUMBH MELA Enhance COVID testing, ensure adequate care facilities in view of Kumbh: Centre to Uttarakhand New Delhi: Noting that there is a potential of an upsurge in COVID-19 cases during the Kumbh Mela, the Centre has written to Uttarakhand strongly highlighting the concerns raised by a high-level central team about the need for stringent measures to control the spread of the disease.

MDS8 FARMERS-TIKAIT-TRACTORS ''Lay seige to Bengaluru with tractors to protest farm laws'' Shivamogga: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has exhorted farmers of Karnataka to lay siege to Bengaluru with their tractors in protest against the three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre and convert the city to the focal point of agitation, like in Delhi.

BOM20 MH-LD WAZE Hiran case: Maha ATS arrests cop, bookie;says Waze main accused Mumbai: In a ''major breakthrough'', the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a policeman and a bookie in connection with the alleged murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, an official said on Sunday, adding Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze had played a key role in the crime and emerged as the prime accused.

FOREIGN FGN17 BANGLA-MODI-SECURITY B'desh rules out security threat to PM Modi’s visit amid protests by 'few' Left, Islamist groups Dhaka: Bangladesh has ruled out any security threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to the country later this week and said ''few'' left wing and hardline Islamist groups are against his trip but there is ''nothing to worry'' about them. By Anisur Rahman FGN3 UK-INDIANS-EXTRADITION-BOOK New book chronicles Indian fugitives who escaped to UK London: A new book on some high-profile as well as lesser-known Indian extradition cases attempts to decode why the UK is considered a safe haven for those wanting to escape the law in India. By Aditi Khanna PTI TDS TDS

