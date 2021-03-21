Left Menu

Bengal polls: BJP manifesto promises 33pc reservation to women in state govt jobs

Launching its poll manifesto for West Bengal Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday promised to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in state government jobs, three AIIMS and citizenship to refugees staying for 70 years if voted to power in Bengal.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 21-03-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 21:52 IST
Bengal polls: BJP manifesto promises 33pc reservation to women in state govt jobs
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launching poll manifesto (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Launching its poll manifesto for West Bengal Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday promised to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in state government jobs, three AIIMS and citizenship to refugees staying for 70 years if voted to power in Bengal. The party's 'Sankalp Patra' lays special emphasis on the welfare of the women in the state as the BJP has promised to make education free for all females starting from KG to post-graduation level.

Shah said, "We will give 33 per cent reservation to women in all state government jobs. We have decided to provide free education to women from Kindergarten to post-graduation. We will start the Common Eligibility Test for all state government jobs to keep a check on corruption." The BJP's manifesto promises three new AIIMS each for North Bengal, Jangalmahal and Sundarban so that people from these regions do not have to travel to Kolkata to avail healthcare facilities.

Drawing emphasis on farmers, the Union Home Minister said, "Every year the farmers get Rs 6,000 from the Government of India. The state government will add Rs 4000 to it so that a total of Rs 10,000 will be given to the farmers every year." "Extending the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Rs 18,000, which Mamata didi did not give to farmers for 3 years, would be transferred to 75 lakh farmers' bank accounts without any cut. The BJP government will also provide Rs 6,000 per year to fishermen," stated Shah.

For a corruption-free Bengal, BJP's poll manifesto mentions the launching of an anti-corruption helpline under the CMO, so that all citizens will be able to complain directly to the Chief Minister. Giving assurance that CAA will be implemented in the state, Shah further said, "The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented after the first Cabinet meeting and refugees who have been staying here for 70 years will be given citizenship. Each refugee family will get Rs 10,000 per year for five years."

"We have decided that no infiltrators will be allowed in Bengal and border fencing will be strengthened," he added. Shah's statement carries much significance as the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has several times said that she would not allow the implementation of CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, the party's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Union Minister Debasree Choudhuri and party MP Nisith Pramanik were present at the event held at Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre in Salt Lake, Kolkata. Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

