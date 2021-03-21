BJP's West Bengal manifesto offers comprehensive vision for transforming state: PM Modi

BJP's West Bengal manifesto offers comprehensive vision for transforming state: PM ModiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 22:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the BJP's manifesto for the West Bengal assembly polls offers a comprehensive vision of the party's agenda for transforming the state. The BJP on Sunday unveiled its manifesto for the West Bengal elections, promising to build a ''Sonar Bangla'' by providing employment, strengthening social security schemes and vowing to clear the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the first cabinet meeting of the new government, if it is voted to power.
Unveiling the ''Sonar Bangla Sankalpa Patra'' at EZCC in Salt Lake, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the BJP will ensure the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme and the PM-Kisan programme in the state, besides giving at least one job per family.
Modi later tweeted, ''BJP's Sonar Bangla Sonkolpo Potro offers a comprehensive vision of our Party's agenda for transforming West Bengal. It addresses various aspects of good governance. Would urge you all to have a look at it... '' PTI KR ANB ANB
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launches BJP's social media campaign 'Selfie with Development' in Assam.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds colourful roadshow in West Bengal's Kharagpur, thousands of people hit streets to greet him.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds roadshow at Kharagpur in West Bengal.
Citizenship (Amendment) Act BJP's 'political tool' to divide society for votes, will not allow it in Assam: Cong leader Gaurav Gogoi.
Will the Union home minister run the country or hatch conspiracy to harass us in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee.