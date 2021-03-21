Left Menu

Take stand against Lanka in UN meet, TN parties urge Modi

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-03-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 22:12 IST
Take stand against Lanka in UN meet, TN parties urge Modi

India must take a stand against Sri Lanka in the United Nations Human Rights Council session vis-a-vis the accountability and reconciliation resolution, political parties in Tamil Nadu urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

Pointing to news reports that Lanka was hopeful of India's support at the UNHRC session on Monday in connection with the resolution, DMK president M K Stalin said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'silence' over it has caused a big 'shock' among the Tamil diaspora and people in Tamil Nadu.

MDMK and PMK also sought India's support to the resolution.

Recently, Sri Lanka expressed hope that India would stand by it when the UNHRC took up its latest accountability and reconciliation resolution.

This follows a UN report that called for drastic measures against those allegedly responsible for rights violations during last phase of the armed conflict with the LTTE (2009).

Stalin said India must not take a stand favouring Sri Lanka, which would be ''an injustice'' to Lankan Tamils.

India should vote in favour of the accountability and reconciliation resolution against Sri Lanka, he said in a statement.

Also, Modi should take steps to see that support was canvassed in the UN body to bring amendments to that resolution to facilitate initiation of proceedings in the international criminal court against Lanka over war crimes, he said.

MDMK chief and Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko said India must support the resolution against Sri Lanka adding the BJP-led Centre should not ignore the sentiments of Tamil people.

PMK leader and former union minister Anbumani Ramadoss also appealed for India's support to the UNHRC resolution, saying it should stand for human rights and peace in Sri Lanka.

Noting that justice continued to 'elude' Tamils killed in the Eelam war, he recalled Modi's Feb 14 speech at a public meeting here where he promised that India was always committed to ensuring that the Tamils in the island nation lived with equity, equality, justice, peace and dignity.

The resolution accuses Lanka of war crimes with threats to take those responsible to the International Courts and impose targeted sanctions against officials allegedly responsible for human rights violations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People should make decisive move, not to leave hung Assembly: Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Sunday said that both AIADMK and DMK are not support-worthy and people should make a decision in this Assembly elections and not leave the hung Assembly. Both AIADMK DMK arent support-worthy. They ...

Two held for killing man over personal enmity in Delhi's Azadpur

Two people were arrested for allegedly killing a 32-year-old man over personal enmity in northwest Delhis Azadpur on Sunday, police said.Mohit 18, Amit Dubey 20 and their accomplice Rajnish 21 had allegedly killed Suresh alias Banwari on Ma...

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 124,481,412 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The tally is for Moderna, PfizerBioNTech and Johnson Johnsons vaccines as of 6 a.m. E...

'Don't want to investigate such matter', Julio Ribeiro refuses to probe Param Bir's claims

Former IPS officer Julio Ribeiro on Sunday rejected NCP chief Sharad Pawars suggestion that he should probe ex-Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singhs claims that Home Minister Anil Deshmukh asked suspended police officer Sachin Waze to collec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021