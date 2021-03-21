Left Menu

BJP lacks competent person in Bengal, outsiders releasing 'jumla' manifesto: TMC

As the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday unveiled the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for West Bengal Assembly polls, the Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy said the BJP lacks a competent person in Bengal, therefore, an outsider has released a 'jumla' manifesto.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 21-03-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 22:26 IST
BJP lacks competent person in Bengal, outsiders releasing 'jumla' manifesto: TMC
TMC MP Sougata Roy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday unveiled the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for West Bengal Assembly polls, the Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy said the BJP lacks a competent person in Bengal, therefore, an outsider has released a 'jumla' manifesto. Briefing the mediapersons, Roy said, "Outsiders are releasing the manifesto of Bengal. Sadly, a man from Gujarat released the manifesto. A man from Madhya Pradesh sitting next to him. It means the BJP does not have a competent person in Bengal who can release its manifesto."

The senior Trinamool Congress leader claimed that the BJP's manifesto is full of false promises. "However, it is not a manifesto but jumla. Just like they promised Rs 15 lakh to each family or giving 2 crore jobs to the countrymen. The CAA is also a jumla as it is a matter of the central government's domain not of the state cabinet. The people will refuse the manifesto," added Roy.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the BJP's poll manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly elections in Kolkata. Speaking at the event, Shah said, "We have decided to call our manifesto a Sankalp Patra. It is not just a manifesto but a resolution letter for West Bengal by the country's largest party. We will create a Sonar Bangla."

"Free education to women, 33 per cent reservation to women in all state government jobs, three AIIMS and Rs 10,000 to the farmers every year are among the major promises of the BJP's poll manifesto. Shah further said, "The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented in the first Cabinet meeting and refugees who have been staying here for 70 years will be given citizenship. Each refugee family will get Rs 10,000 per year for five years."The Union Home Minister said the border will be strengthened to prevent infiltration.

"We have decided that no infiltrators will be allowed in Bengal and border fencing will be strengthened," added Shah. Shah's statement carries much significance as the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has several times said that she would not allow the implementation of CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, the party's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Union Minister Debasree Choudhuri and party MP Nisith Pramanik were present at the manifesto launch event held at Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre in Salt Lake, Kolkata. Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP's promise of Bengal tea worker wage hike false; it did not keep pledge in Assam: TU leader

The BJPs vow to increase the minimum wage of tea garden workers in West Bengal to Rs 350 is false, as the party did not keep a similar promise made to tea labourers of Assam five years ago, a tea trade union leader claimed.The saffron party...

People should make decisive move, not to leave hung Assembly: Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Sunday said that both AIADMK and DMK are not support-worthy and people should make a decision in this Assembly elections and not leave the hung Assembly. Both AIADMK DMK arent support-worthy. They ...

Two held for killing man over personal enmity in Delhi's Azadpur

Two people were arrested for allegedly killing a 32-year-old man over personal enmity in northwest Delhis Azadpur on Sunday, police said.Mohit 18, Amit Dubey 20 and their accomplice Rajnish 21 had allegedly killed Suresh alias Banwari on Ma...

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 124,481,412 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The tally is for Moderna, PfizerBioNTech and Johnson Johnsons vaccines as of 6 a.m. E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021