PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-03-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 22:28 IST
Will Modi speak about 'single window system' in K'taka: Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday alleged the 'single window system', mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in West Bengal was also prevalent in the southern state and sought to know whether he would speak about it.

In a series of tweets, Kumaraswamy said Modi spoke about 'single window system' in Bengal but ignored the same in Karnataka.

The JD(S) second-in-command said the Prime Minister spoke about the 'single window system' in West Bengal alleging that as against the development-oriented 'single window system' in the country, West Bengal has Mamata Banerjee's nephew-oriented 'single window system'.

''But what kind of single window system is prevailing in Karnataka, ruled by the BJP? Will Modi reply to this?'' Kumaraswamy said.

He alleged that senior BJP MLAs have been lamenting everywhere in Karnataka about the BJP government's 'single window system' ''which is hiding behind the chair of CM BS Yediyurappa.'' ''Modis act of criticizing @MamataOfficial when there is a single window system in Karnataka government itself which is intentionally being nurtured is like cheating the conscience,'' the former chief minister charged.

He asked Modi to first end the BJP governments 'single window system' in Karnataka which is swallowing the tax money of people and funds reserved for development.

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Bengal, Modi launched a personal attack on the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, claiming her lawmaker nephew Abhishek was the only ''single window'' in the industry scarce state without crossing which no work gets done.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

