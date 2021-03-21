Left Menu

Kerala Latin church flags concerns against LDF, NDA over fishing projects

It was the intervention of the opposition that stopped the deep sea fishing from being sold to corporates, he said, referring to the state government cancelling two MoUs with the EMCC after the UDF raised various allegations.The UDF assures that once the we come to power, we will take steps to address the concerns of the Kollam Bishop, he added.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 21-03-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 22:46 IST
Kerala Latin church flags concerns against LDF, NDA over fishing projects

The Latin Church on Sunday targeted the Kerala and the Central governments, claiming there was an ''organised effort'' to destroy the fishing sector and sell it to corporates, drawing strong reaction from state Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma who accused it of speaking for the opposition Congress-led UDF.

A pastoral letter, issued by the Kollam diocese of the Latin church in the assembly poll-bound Kerala, said the ruling regimes at the state and the Centre were ''devising destructive legislations'' to destroy Kerala's fisherfolk.

Targeting the LDF government in the state, it said ''the controversial agreement with a foreign company, EMCC, was withdrawn following widespread opposition''.

The fishing community should also be aware of ''Blue Economy'' project, a move by the central government giving permission for mining for resources from the sea, it said.

Reacting to the letter, read out in the churches during the Sunday mass, Mercykutty Amma, the LDF candidate from Kundara in the coastal Kollam district in the April 6 polls, sought to know why the church was speaking for the opposition Congress-led UDF.

She said many faithful had called her up. ''For whom has the church come out with such a letter? Why should the church speak for the UDF?'' the Minister asked.

The Church letter alleged attempts were being made to destroy the fishing sector in the name of tourism and the governments have already completed the process for many similar legislations affecting the livelihoods of fishermen.

Joining issue, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala accused the Centre and the state government of taking steps to ''sell the ocean'' which will affect the livelihood of the fishing folk.

''The UDF is always with the fishermen. It was the intervention of the opposition that stopped the deep sea fishing from being sold to corporates,'' he said, referring to the state government cancelling two MoUs with the EMCC after the UDF raised various allegations.

''The UDF assures that once the we come to power, we will take steps to address the concerns of the Kollam Bishop,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP's promise of Bengal tea worker wage hike false; it did not keep pledge in Assam: TU leader

The BJPs vow to increase the minimum wage of tea garden workers in West Bengal to Rs 350 is false, as the party did not keep a similar promise made to tea labourers of Assam five years ago, a tea trade union leader claimed.The saffron party...

People should make decisive move, not to leave hung Assembly: Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Sunday said that both AIADMK and DMK are not support-worthy and people should make a decision in this Assembly elections and not leave the hung Assembly. Both AIADMK DMK arent support-worthy. They ...

Two held for killing man over personal enmity in Delhi's Azadpur

Two people were arrested for allegedly killing a 32-year-old man over personal enmity in northwest Delhis Azadpur on Sunday, police said.Mohit 18, Amit Dubey 20 and their accomplice Rajnish 21 had allegedly killed Suresh alias Banwari on Ma...

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 124,481,412 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The tally is for Moderna, PfizerBioNTech and Johnson Johnsons vaccines as of 6 a.m. E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021